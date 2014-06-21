High street versus online shopping: Video

Do you prefer the convenient click of a mouse to high-street shopping? What are the pros and cons?
It can seem far less hassle to order gadgets from a comfy sofa at home than trek down to your local store.
Whether it’s the weekly shop or buying a new camera, many take to the web to weigh up their options.
More than a third of all camera sales in Britain were made online in 2013, according to market research firm GfK.
As Morris Photographic Centre in Oxfordshire falls by the wayside – and shop numbers halve in recent years – stores are fighting for their place on the high street.
News editor Chris Cheesman reports on the future of high-street stores in a special report to be published in AP 28 June, available on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, you can check out the video above for a sneak peak.