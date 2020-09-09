Help the homeless through photography September 9, 2020

Regular readers will be familiar with Café Art, a social enterprise initiative by and for people who have been affected by homelessness. As part of its activities, Café Art produces and sells a calendar, cards and prints based on images taken by photographers affected by homelessness. Owing to the pandemic, this year’s MyLondon Photo Project contest and exhibition had to be cancelled, but instead it will produce a calendar with the most popular photos. Cafe Art is now launching a crowdfunder to support the project.

In London, participants had a week to take images of the capital. ‘St Paul’s Cathedral was the location for the distribution of 100 Fujifilm single-use cameras,’ explained Cafe Art. ‘We visited art groups run by homelessness charities and invited everyone to come along for training and the camera hand-out.’ The RPS gave the training.

The crowdfunder begins on 17 September and runs for 30 days. ‘We are raising money for Covid-19 support services as many participants have had to isolate this year,’ they added. We urge all AP readers to support this worthy project, which was championed by our late news editor, Chris Cheesman. All income raised will be used to pay the photographers involved. See here for full details of this worthy scheme.