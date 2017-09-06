High-end camera manufacturer Hasselblad has just launched what it’s calling a “Field Kit” bundle for photographers interested in buying the highly sought-after Hasselblad X1D.

The pioneering mirrorless X1D was release last year, but following an unanticipated rush in demand, Hasselblad struggled to ship the cameras as quickly as they could produce them. However, the tide has turned and now that stock is in healthy supply, the Swedish manufacturer is looking for ways to add value to potential X1D camera owners.

This latest offer, sees the compact mirrorless medium format camera bundled with three Hasselblad XCD lenses; the 30mm f3.5, the 45mm f/3.5 and the 90mm f/3.2. The XCD Field Kit is worth closer £20,000 individually but as a bundle also comes in a rugged Pelican hard case, with custom fitted foam, a cleaning cloth, dust blower and lens pen.

The X1D Field Kit retails at £13, 250 excl. VAT and is available to pre-order starting on September 5th with shipping beginning on September 20th.