Hasselblad offers new rental service for photographers

Hasselblad has just launched a new scheme which allows users to rent medium format cameras and lenses on demand.

The program is aimed at professional and enthusiast photographers who want to use the software for specific events, trial the camera before purchase or reserve gear to their next travel destination.

The global online service is available now with rental prices depending on duration and model.

For example, you can pick up a Hasselblad X1D-50C 4116 camera for £96 a day in December, while a XCD f/3.2 90mm lens can be rented for £30 a day.

Given that the mirrorless medium format X1D-50C 4116 retails around £10,788, the new service could catch on.

Equipment can be picked up from four locations in the UK so far with the facility available at Wex Photo Video shops in London and Manchester, Robert White Photographic in Poole and Pro Centre in London.

The company has announced plans to grow the ‘Rent a Hasselblad’ service by increasing both the number of rental locations and expanding the selection of camera models at certain locations.

Hasselblad are also offering photographers the possibility to offset the rental cost against the purchase price if they then decide to buy the camera system afterwards.

For more information on the scheme, visit the website on www.hasselblad.com/rental

