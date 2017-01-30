Hasselblad appoints new CEO

Hasselblad, the leading manufacturer of medium format cameras have announced that CEO, Perry Oosting, will step down from his role by the end of this month

Perry Oosting, who took on the CEO role in 2015, played a big part in successfully turning the company around after it hit one of its darkest periods in its 75-year history. In the last two years Oosting has transformed Hasselblad’s business model by stepping away from rebrands to introducing new and innovative products, such as the H6D and the X1D.

Over the past two years, Oosting has led the company to safety with an increase in sales as well as the successful partnership with aerial camera company DJI. Oosting who was previously a member of Hasselblad’s Supervisory Board, is set to step down from his operational responsibilities and return to his role on the board.

“We would like to thank Mr Perry Oosting for his extraordinary efforts. Under his leadership a foundation for future growth is established and the company has extended its customer base substantially,” says the Supervisory Board.

Oosting has said that he has achieved what he set out to do. “In the beginning of 2015 I was asked to take the role as CEO to secure sustainable growth and prepare the business for the next steps in its development. During 2016, we launched several new products and a complete new electronic platform. The market reaction to the strategic direction and its products were overwhelming. I would like to thank all involved and foresee a bright future for the team of Hasselblad.”

Interim CEO

The Board of Directors has appointed Paul Bram as the interim CEO, effective as of 1st Feb. “We are happy to announce Mr Paul Bram as an interim CEO. Paul is coming from his position within Hasselblad as Advisor and has a vast leadership experience from his time at Ericsson and Gambro.”

Bram who has some history with the company is currently an advisor for Hasselblad, he says: “I am honoured to take on the role as interim CEO for this iconic and much-loved company. Hasselblad represents outstanding quality, passion for fine art and pioneering technology. Over the coming months we will continue the started path and strategic direction, including accelerating R&D and software development in Gothenburg, Sweden. Going forward I am immensely proud to be part of this continuing journey.”