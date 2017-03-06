Hasselblad announces fresh lenses for X1D

After launching the X1D last year, Hasselblad has unveiled plans for four new XCD lenses to accompany it, leading with a 120mm macro

Building on the release of the X1D in 2016, the Swedish leading mirrorless manufacturer has announced that it is planning several new XCD-line lenses to compliment it – including macro, wide-angle and zoom offerings.

First in line is the XCD 120mm f/3.5 macro lens, with the aim of bringing together the compact format of the XCD range with the maximum optical quality across the frame with a flat image field. Hasselblad say that the lens should prove suitable for both close-up work up to a 1:2 image scale, and also as a mid-range telephoto lens for portrait or other photography requiring a longer focal length. Auto or manual focusing goes from infinity to 1:2 without the need for extension tubes.

Like the other XCD lenses in the family, the XCD 120mm Macro lens features an integral central shutter offering a wide range of shutter speeds and full flash synchronisation up to 1/2000th second.

Hasselblad Product Manager, Ove Bengtson commented: “The XCD 120mm Macro lens complements the existing XCD dedicated autofocus lenses which were developed to support optical quality and portability. This is the first addition to the X1D range of lenses in 2017 and we are excited to launch more lenses later in the year.”

Across the course of 2017, Hasselblad also plan to launch the the XCD 35-75mm zoom, XCD 65mm, and XCD 22mm wideangle lenses. By the beginning of 2018, the X1D is scheduled to have access to seven dedicated XCD lenses – as well as all twelve HC/HCD lenses using the XH lens adapter.

Full details on pricing, availability and specifications are due to be released later in the year.