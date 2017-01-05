Hands-on with the Sony Alpha 99 II

We join Sony at Mercedes-Benz World for a first look hands-on experience with the Sony A99 II.

At Photokina in September 2016 Sony announced the upgrade to the highly acclaimed Alpha 99, the A99 Mark II. At the heart of this new flagship A-mount model is a high-resolution, full-frame 42.4-megapixel CMOS image sensor and a host of other high-end features. It’s also Sony’s first full-frame SLT (single lens translucent) camera to feature its 4D Focus AF system for impressive AF performance and is claimed to be even better at locking on to and tracking fast-moving subjects, making it an ideal choice for wildlife and sports photographers.

When Sony asked us if we’d like to join them at Mercedes-Benz World in Weybridge for a first look hands-on experience, we knew it would be the perfect opportunity to find out more about the A99 Mark II’s impressive line-up of features. We spoke to Ben Pilling, the Technical Marketing Manager from Sony Europe and asked him to talk us though this impressive camera.