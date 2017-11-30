Olympus unveils Global Open Photo Contest 2017-18

Olympus has launched its Global Open Photo Contest 2017-18, inviting amateur and professional photographers across the world to submit images.

This is the third year of the competition, which last year received over 100,000 entries.

The top prize is an OM-D E-M1 Mark II digital camera with a M. Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO lens alongside one million Japanese Yen (approximately £6,750).

Last year Koh Leong Seng from Singapore took the top prize with this image entitled ‘The family love.’ Other shortlisted images included underwater images of whales and children playing.

Further prizes will be awarded for each category with Olympus cameras and Moleskine notebooks up for grabs.

The images are judged across six categories: ‘Getting Outside,’ ‘Art,’ ‘Power of Life,’ ‘Stories’ and ‘Connections to Cherish’.

Each entrant can upload up to five images per category in JPEG format. You can enter your images on the Olympus website.

The competition opened on November 27, 2017 and is set to close on February 26, 2017. Winners will be announced in June, 2018.