GFX series gets sixth lens and Fujifilm X series gets first true macro lens

Fujfilm has announced some new glass, along with a road map, which should give Fujifilm owners even more confidence in the system going forward.

Fujifilm has announced the Fujinon XF80mm f/2.8 LM OIS WR Macro, the first 1.0x magnification mid-telephoto macro lens for the X Series range.

With an optical construction consisting of 12 groups, including one aspherical lens, one Super ED lens, and three ED lenses, along with a Floating Focus system, the lens is ideal for close-up photography.

Sharp shots captured while using the lens handheld is promised thanks to the optical image stabilisation system, while there’s also a fast and silent autofocus system thanks to linear motors. The lens benefits from a weather and dust resistant design, and can also operate in low temperatures. Available from November 2017, the retail price of the 80mm macro lens is yet to be confirmed.

New glass for Fujifilm GFX

A new lens for Fuji’s medium format GFX series, the GF45mm f/2.8 R WR is set to be the sixth lens in the GF Lens range. With a compact and lightweight design, plus a 35mm equivalent focal length of 36mm, the lens is ideally suited to street and documentary photography.

Like other GF lenses, the GF45mm f/2.8 R WR is compatible with the GFX 50S, as well as having the resolving power to support any further cameras released in the future. Nano GI coating helps to keep ghosting and flare to a minimum, and it is also dust and weather resistant.

Constructed in 8 groups and 11 elements, including one aspherical lens and two ED lenses, the lens is designed to produce minimal chromatic aberrations. The lens weighs just 490g, with a maximum diameter of 88mm.

Fuji also revealed a lens roadmap, showing a further two GF lenses in development – a telephoto prime lens and a tele converter. The GF45mm f/2.8 R WR will be available to buy from November 2017, with a retail price of around £1699.