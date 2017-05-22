Get your shots on display in central London with the London Photo Show

The London Photo Show is returning for a third run, offering enthusiast photographers an opportunity get their work in front of the public and the media

Organised with the 36exp Photographers’ School as a way of getting more great photography seen, the public exhibition for 2017 has been announced, taking place 18th – 22nd October this year at the Strand Gallery in London. Now in its third year, the idea of the show is to offer photographers a chance to exhibit their work in a central London location, show off their work, meet other passionate photographers and build up their profile.

Building on the previous two years’ shows, the open exhibition will let photographers of all genres and styles get their images on the gallery’s walls for the public to see – as well as press, media and industry professionals. On top of a chance to get feedback and even sell images, the London Photo Show will also award a number of prestigious accolades recognising the best images.

Andrew Mason, founder of the London Photo Show, said: “After we received such a great response from the last show, we’ve got even bigger plans this year, giving more photographers the chance to display their art. It’s tough for photographers to get their work seen, but the London Photo Show offers them an amazing chance to put their work in a well-known, prominent, central London gallery. It’s just what these photographers need to build their profile and get noticed.”

Places are extremely limited, so interested photographers should head to www.londonphotoshow.org to learn more and reserve their place.