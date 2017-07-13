Infltr app FREE from iOS store

Starting today, popular filter app, infltr is available for free via Apple’s iOS app store, previously the app cost £1.99. The limited offer will give users the chance to snap up this highly versatile mobile tool that allows you to create potentially millions of filter effects. See below for a demonstration and download infltr from here if you like the look of it.

How does it work infltr work?

Using complex algorithms and utilising the full touch capabilities of the latest iPhones, infltr is currently the only app that allows you to edit the look of downloaded DSLR shots, live photos and videos from the phone and animated GIFs. It also has a camera app built into it so that you can add filters before you even begin shooting.

To change and create filters, users simply have to touch any part of the image on screen to sample gradients within it. As you move your finger across the screen the filter changes hue, while double tapping the screen offers up randomised filter effects that are generated by the app. This functionality is compatible with Adobe CC and Photoshop Lightroom for mobile devices and can be used within iMessage as well as allowing photo-style image filtering during the recording of videos. Additionally, if you own an Apple Watch you can also use the Digital Crown to edit the look of your shots.

The filters you create with infltr can be adjusted using in-app tools and saved in an online account that syncs across multiple logged in devices. The app’s developers also create and share filters via notifications on a regular basis to keep things fresh. The offer is said to run until August 15th although users running iOS11 public beta may not be eligible to redeem it at this time.