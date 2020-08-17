Get an exclusive extra discount on great landscape-editing software (sponsored) August 17, 2020

Some days are perfect for your outdoor photo expeditions – others are not. Don’t be put off, however, Whether you shoot Raw or JPEG, Landscape Pro from Anthropics can replace a boring sky with one from its free built-in library or another of your own sky shots. The colour, contrast and mood of the scene can be adjusted to reflect the new sky – and even reflections in water are toned naturally to the right strength. As a stand alone or plug-in, Landscape Pro has comprehensive masking and selection with intuitive familiar sliders adjusting the effect on the different areas of ground, foliage, water, mountains, sky, buildings and objects. There’s a full set of tutorial videos you can watch on the Anthropics site, and once you’ve seen these you’ll know why travel and real estate professionals use Landscape Pro.

Here’s what AP had to say about Landscape Pro: “LandscapePro redefines the way photographers can edit their shots with a new workflow, and has powerful algorithms for selecting/masking elements within images, as well as performing tasks such as relighting a scene.”

Landscape Pro 3 is now on special offer for a few days at 50% off PLUS another 20% if you use this exclusive code for AP readers – APJJL. Hurry, though, as this offer is time-limited. The code is valid on any Anthropics software (PortraitPro, PortraitPro Body, LandscapePro or Smart Photo Editor), new editions, upgrades, or bundles. Order from here.