Get 50% off a Michael Freeman exposure course *Promotion*

Promotional Feature

Recently we ran an offer to study online with Michael Freeman, one of the world’s most respected and prolific photography writers and teachers. Owing to the popularity of this first offer, we’d like to extend it to cover another of Michael’s popular courses, this time on exposure.

The discounted course is Michael Freeman’s Photography Foundation Course, which the first 10 readers to sign up for can get for only £72.50, a 50% reduction on the standard price. However, you must meet the following criteria:

Be a practising (or aspiring) amateur photographer

Not have done a course with Learning with Experts before

Please email elspeth@learningwithexperts.com if you are interested and we will send you more information and answer any questions. The course is managed by Learning with Experts (www.learningwithexperts.com), which wants to study how people interact with each other and their tutor on their photography courses.