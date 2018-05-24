Fujifilm X100T launched: entry-level XT-series camera confirmed

The latest addition to Fuji’s X-series of compact system camera features a 24.2 megapixel sensor, a three-way tilting screen and Bluetooth connectivity.

Fujifilm has officially lifted the lid on its latest compact system camera, the X-T100.

It features a 24.2 megapixel sensor CMOS sensor, automatic scene recognition, a three-way tilting touch-screen and Bluetooth connectivity.

Weighing in at just 448g, the X-T100 is designed as an entry-level model for the XT-range, and joins the other current X-T models, the X-T2 and the X-T20. Unlike other cameras in the XT-series, the X-T100 doesn’t feature the more advanced X-Trans sensor.

It has an anodised coating, with an overall retro design, which is available in three colours: Dark Silver, Champagne Gold and Black. As a member of the X-T series, it features three control dials on the top of the camera.

The camera features a phase-detection autofocus system, which has a newly-developed autofocus algorithm for faster and more precise focusing. There is new Bluetooth low-energy technology included for quick, easy and automatic transfer of your images to a paired smartphone or tablet, using a free app which is available for Android or iOS.

Kit lens

As standard, the X-T100 will be sold with the small and light electronic zoom lens, the XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. It is also compatible with the rest of Fujifilm’s 26 X-series lenses which cover focal lengths from 15mm to 1200mm (35mm equivalent).

On the back of the camera you’ll find a three-way tilting, 3.0-inch, 1040k-dot TFT colour LCD. It is accompanied by a 0.39-inch, 2,360k-dot OLED colour viewfinder.

Other features include the ability to record video at 4K, 11 film-simulation options, and a manual pop-up flash. Battery life is rated at 430 frames per charge.

The Fujifilm X-T100 price will be £619.00 (including the 15-45mm kit lens). It will be available to buy in late June.