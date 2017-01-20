Fujifilm X100F sample image gallery

The newly announced Fujifilm X100F is a substantially different camera to previous models and is the first X100-series to feature a 24.3-million-pixel APS-C X-Trans CMOS III sensor. Here you'll find our Fujifilm X100F gallery with links to full-size images

The X100F is the latest addition in Fujifilm’s X100 series and follows on from the popular X100, X100s and X100T models. Whereas previous models offered a 16.1-million-pixel resolution, the new X100F is equipped with 24.3-million-pixel APS-C CMOS III sensor that teams up with Fujifilm’s super-fast X-Processor Pro imaging engine to deliver an ISO range of 200-12,800, expandable to ISO 100-51,200. The faster processor brings a multitude of speed benefits to users, including a faster EVF display speed, faster start-up times and faster autofocus. It’s the introduction of the X-Processor Pro that also enables the camera to shoot continuously up to 8fps for as many as 25 frames in the raw format.

The AF system features 91 focusing points in a 13×7 array, covering approximately 85% of the image area. The central area of the frame is made up of 49 phase-detection AF points and there’s the option of using 325 points in a 25×23 array should you wish to be even more precise.

With regard to its design, the X100F doesn’t look all that different to what we’ve seen before on first glance, however there are some interesting changes to be made aware of. The X100F inherits the thumb-operated focus lever from X-series models such as the X-Pro2 and X-T2, while at the front of the body you’ll notice a push button in the centre of the viewfinder selector lever, which provides quick access to white balance, film simulation modes and the digital teleconverter. A fourth setting alters the camera’s default settings.

The camera’s front is graced with a Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens, just like we’ve seen on previous X100 generations. It provides a moderate wide-angle field of view similar to 35mm in the 35mm format – a popular focal length for many subjects and genres such as reportage, street and documentary photography.

A full breakdown of all the X100F’s features can be found by reading our Fujifilm X100F news article.