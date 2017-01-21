Fujifilm X-T20 sample image gallery

The Fujifilm X-T20 is the junior model to the Fujifilm X-T2 and replaces the X-T10. Here you'll find a selection of images with links to high-resolution samples

After updating the X-Pro series with the X-Pro2 and the X-T series with the X-T2, an update to the Fujifilm X-T10 always seemed inevitable. The Fujifilm X-T20 is the latest interchangeable X-series model to roll off the company’s production line and boasts a number of new features to set it apart from its predecessor. One of the key talking points is the X-T20’s resolution, which has seen a jump from 16.3-million pixels to 24.3-million-pixels. The X-T20’s 24.3-million-pixel X-Trans CMOS III sensor teams up with Fujifilm’s X-Processor Pro imaging engine to make it a faster performer in a number of areas. Claimed to be four times faster than the X-T10, the Fujfilm X-T20 has a start-up time of 0.4sec and a minimal shutter lag of 0.05sec, while the continuous shooting speed remains the same as before at 8fps.

The native ISO range spans from 200-12,800 (expandable to ISO 100-51,200), and Fuji claims that its noise processing technology has been improved to ensure lower noise levels as well as images with rich colour, deep blacks and excellent contrast even at ISO 12,800. Videographers will be glad to hear that the X-T20 is also 4K-equipped, with the option to use Fujifilm’s Film Simulation colour modes during recording. At the rear the camera features a 3in, 1040k dot touchscreen, but unlike the Fujifilm X-T2 it only features two-way tilt as opposed to three-way tilt. Above the screen lies a 2.36-million-dot electronic viewfinder with a 0.62x magnification, but again this is different to the X-T2’s 2.36-million-dot EVF, which features a 0.77x magnification.

As for focusing, the X-T20’s system uses 91 points – expandable to 325 – with the central area of 49 points using phase detection AF pixels for precise responsive focusing. There’s the usual single point AF, Zone AF and Wide/Tracking AF areas to choose from and the continuous AF performance is enhanced with five AF-C custom modes, just like the ones we’ve witnessed before on the Fujifilm X-T2. Other features include built-in Wi-Fi, a silent electronic shutter capable of exposures up to 1/32,000sec, Digital Split Screen focus assist and Focus Peaking.

The Fuji X-T20 will be available in black and silver from February 23rd for £799 body only. Additionally, it can be bought as art of a kit with the XC16-50mm lens for £899, or the XF18-55mm lens for £1,099.

