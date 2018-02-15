Fujifilm X-H1 announced: new flagship CSC

New camera boasts highest performance of the X-series range to date

Fujifilm has announced its latest compact system camera, the X-H1. Sitting at the top of the company’s compact system camera range, the X-H1 is the first camera in the series to include 5-axis 5.5 stops in-body image stabilisation and the new Eterna Film Simulation feature, designed for video use.

The X-H1 features a newly-designed robust and durable body, which incorporates a range of features which support professional photographers and videographers.

In combination with the existing Fujinon XF range, the camera allows the use of 5-axis image stabilisation in excess of 5-stops, with the exception of some lenses. It is also compatible with newer lenses which are due to be released later this year – including professional cinema lenses.

Fuji says that it has made a total of 19 modifications based on feedback from professional photographers. This includes a large-grip design, a quiter shutter sound and a new AF-On button added to the back of the camera.

Video capability

A range of video features have also been added to the camera, including ETERNA, a new film simulation mode ideal for shooting movies. There’s also a 1080/120p high-speed video mode, a DCI 4K shooting mode and a 400% dynamic range setting.

Other features include a 24.3 million-pixel APS-C size sensor, a 3.69-million dot viewfinder, and improved AF algorithms.

The Fujifilm X-H1 price is set to be around £1699 body only, or £1949 body only with an additional battery grip. It will be on sale from March. Read our Reviews Editor Michael Topham’s in-depth Fujifilm X-H1 first look article for more information about the camera.

Along with the camera announcement, Fuji also revealed two new professional cinema lenses. The Fujinon MKX 18-55mm T2.9 and the Fujinon MKX50-135mm T2.9 will be available to buy from June, at a price of £3499 and £3799 respectively.