Fujifilm reveals waterproof FinePix XP120

Rugged camera features 28-140mm equivalent 5x zoom lens and is waterproof to 20m

The latest model in Fujifilm’s long-running XP line of rugged compacts is billed as being waterproof to 20m, shockproof to a 1.75m drop, freezeproof to -10°C and dustproof. The 28-140mm equivalent zoom lens combines with a 16.4-million-pixel 1/2.3in type sensor, and the camera can shoot at up to 10 frames per second. Built-in Wi-Fi allows images to be shared to a smartphone or tablet, or printed using a Fujifilm Instax Share printer. The Fujifilm FinePix XP120 will be available from February 2017.

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is proud to announce the new FinePix XP120, which has a 16.4 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and a large 3.0-inch LCD monitor in a compact body weighing just 203g*. Waterproof to 20m, shockproof to 1.75m, freezeproof to -10°C and dustproof, the XP120 comes equipped with a FUJINON lens that boasts the company’s unique colour reproduction technology and advanced sharpness to deliver outstanding image quality. Lightweight, versatile and available in four colour options, it’s the ideal shooting companion for outdoor activities, family adventures and festivals.

Highlight Features

Four rugged features: waterproof to 20m, shockproof to 1.75m, freezeproof to -10°C and dustproof

The XP120 is designed for ease of use in outdoor leisure activities with features including a grip design for firm one-handed grip and a double-locking mechanism for the battery compartment. There is no need to worry about water, sand or short drops, making it the perfect first camera for children.

High-performance sensor and lens with unique colour reproduction technology for premium image quality

The XP120 is equipped with a 16.4 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and FUJINON’s 5x optical zoom lens with the zoom range starting from 28mm*** on the wide angle side. The camera also has an optical image stabilisation mechanism to produce sharp images free of camera shake even in low light conditions. Fujifilm’s years of experience are reflected with its colour reproduction technology, which ensures beautiful colours in any conditions.

Compact and lightweight design for outdoor activities and large 3.0-inch 920K-dot LCD monitor

The XP120 has a large 3.0-inch 920K-dot high definition LCD monitor in its compact and lightweight body of just 203g. The monitor inhibits light reflection so you are able to comfortably check composition and pictures taken under bright daylight or underwater.

Extensive shooting functions including the all-new Cinemagraph mode for enhanced artistic expression

The XP120 offers the all-new Cinemagraph mode, producing still images with moving elements. Moving elements make a stark contrast against the rest of the still image, where it looks as if time has been frozen. This output accentuates your desired focus effectively to capture people’s attention. Other functions that aid versatile artistic expressions include the Burst Mode of up to 10 fps, smooth full HD video recording of 60 fps, and timelapse recording, useful for fixed-point observation of scenes such as sunsets and flowers opening.

Wireless LAN connectivity with smartphone and tablet*4 for easy photo transfer*5 and Instax printout

Use the Smartphone Transfer function to transfer photos and videos from the XP120 to your smartphone or tablet with a push of a button for instant posting on social media. Photos can be transferred from the camera directly to the Instax SHARE smartphone printer for quick printout.

* Including battery and memory card.

** Using measurement method MIL-Standard 810F Method5 16.5-Shock of the “MIL Standard”, a standard stipulating the durability of supplies procured by the American military, set by the United States Department of Defense.

*** 35mm format equivalent.

*4 Android™ smartphone and tablet terminals, iPhone / iPad.

*5 Install the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote app to your smartphone or tablet first.

Product Features

Four rugged features: waterproof to 20m, shockproof to 1.75m, freezeproof to -10°C and dustproof

・The XP120 complies with IP68*6, which is the waterproof and dustproof protection standards for products. The camera is waterproof to 20m, can withstand a drop of up to 1.75m, will still operate in temperatures as low as -10°C and is dustproof to prevent the intrusion of dust or sand, so that you can enjoy photography in any seasons and even in active outdoor situations with peace of mind.

*6 Waterproof and dustproof protection standards of products, stipulated by IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission)

High-performance sensor and lens with unique colour reproduction technology for premium image quality

・The XP120 uses a 1/2.3-inch format 16.4 megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and Fujifilm’s unique colour reproduction technology to deliver clear, sharp images in any conditions.

・The XP120 offers a 5x optical zoom lens that includes a 28mm wide-angle setting for sweeping landscape and scenic shots. The optical zoom range can be doubled to 10x with Fujifilm’s Intelligent Digital Zoom technology, while the camera’s optical image stabilisation function ensures that any effects from camera shake are minimised.

High-speed performance and shooting functions play an effective role in various scenes

・The XP120 supports Burst Mode up to 10 fps (recording up to 10 frames in highest quality setting) and Advanced Burst Mode capable of shooting at up to 60 fps.

・The XP120 offers the all-new Cinemagraph mode, producing still images with moving elements. Cinemagraph is a novel photographic approach that creates an image somewhere between a still and video to strongly capture people’s attention. Record video of up to 5 seconds and specify which elements you want moving to easily create a Cinemagraph with your specified elements in motion. The contrast between moving elements and the rest of the still image accentuates your intended theme effectively.

・A standalone button for instantaneously activating the Burst Mode is available on the back of the camera so you never miss a decisive moment or a perfect subject.

・The XP120 comes equipped with Interval Timer Shooting, capable of automatically shooting any number of images in set intervals. The interval can be set to 10 minutes, 5 minutes, 60 seconds, 30 seconds and 15 seconds.

・The camera also comes with the Time-Lapse Video function, automatically converting images taken by the camera using the interval timer to video formats. These functions allow for capturing transitions in nature from a stationary point, such as sunsets or opening flowers. Frame rates of 10fps / 30fps / 60 fps can be selected along with three different types of movie size, including full HD.

Compact and lightweight design and functions to pursue ease-of-use in leisurely scenes

・A compact and lightweight camera body of approx. 203g is achieved even when the attached battery and memory card are inserted. This allows users to freely carry around the camera without it becoming cumbersome, perfect for all conditions.

・Despite its compact body, the XP120 comes equipped with a 3.0-inch 920K dot large, high-definition LCD monitor. Users can frame shots while shooting and also confirm the captured image comfortably.

・Bright and clear LCD with an anti-reflective coating has been adopted, suppressing light reflections to display a clear image even in bright sunlight or underwater. The LCD monitor brightness can be automatically adjusted in response to lighting conditions to maintain optimal visibility and prevent unnecessary battery drain.

・The operation buttons have been created in pursuit of optimal size and position, enabling smooth operation even if wearing gloves while skiing, etc. Space to place one’s fingers have been secured in front of the camera’s body to allow it to be held at the ready even with one hand.

・The battery compartment is designed with a double-locking mechanism, which requires two-stage operations to lock / unlock the lid.

Enhanced wireless functions

・Download the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote app to your smartphone or tablet device and use the Wireless Communication function to transfer photos and videos to the device with easy one-touch operation, or browse photos and videos in the camera from the device to select and download specific images without having to enter ID or password. The app also allows the XP120 download location information from your device and attaches it to images.

・The Remote Shooting function allows you to connect the camera to your smartphone or tablet wirelessly to enable remote operations, e.g. releasing the shutter and zooming in or out. You can be standing away from the camera but still control it from a smartphone when shooting a group photo, self portrait or night landscape.

・Images can also be sent directly from the camera to the instax SHARE smartphone printer for instant printing.

・The camera is Wi-Fi® enabled*7 to easily back up in-camera data to your computer*8.

*7 Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®.

*8 The free FUJIFILM PC AutoSave software must be installed on your computer in advance.

・The XP120 is capable of recording smooth full HD video at 1080/60p (60 fps, 1920×1080 pixels). Use the HDMI terminal on the camera body to enjoy beautiful video recordings on a large-screen television.



Enhanced movie shooting function

・Recording movies is simple thanks to the dedicated movie button. There are even some in-camera editing functions, including Movie Trimming for removal of unwanted sections and Movie Join which combines separate movies into one file.

・Wind noise – often a problem with outdoor movie recording – is reduced thanks to the Wind Filter setting.

Versatile shooting functions

・Further picture-taking versatility is offered by the Scene Recognition mode that rapidly determines the scene being captured before optimizing focus, exposure and shutter speed for the best possible result. Underwater and underwater macro functions are also available to underline the XP90’s all-action credentials.

・The Motion Panorama 360° function offers the chance to capture superb panoramic shots.

・The XP120 features the Advanced Filter function to let you create advanced artistic effects with ease. Select from 11 filters, namely Toy Camera, Miniature, Pop Colour, Cross Screen, High Key, Low Key, Dynamic Tone, Soft Focus, Fisheye, Partial Colour and Sketch. During video recording, you can choose from seven filters, i.e. Toy Camera, Pop Colour, High Key, Low Key, Fisheye, Partial Colour and Sketch.