Fujifilm release details of a new mid-telephoto lens, the XF 50mm f/2 R WR

Fujifilm has lifted the lid on a new compact lens for its X-series cameras - the Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR

A new X-series lens is set to join the ranks this February, Fuji has confirmed, in the shape of the Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR. The lens boasts an angle of view equivalent to 76mm in 35mm-format equivalent, and a maximum aperture of f/2. It’s a popular focal length among APS-C user for shooting portraits.

Designed to get the best out of the X-Trans CMOS sensor found in many of Fujifilm’s X-series of mirrorless cameras, the compact mid-telephoto lens features a lightweight design, weighing in at just 200g, and comprises 9 lens elements in 7 groups – including one aspherical ED lens and an inner-focusing system for quick and quiet AF.

The exterior features a premium-feel metal finish, with weather- and dust- proofing in temperatures as low as -10°C.

The Fujinon XF 50mm f/2 R WR joins its older siblings, the XF 35mm f/2 and XF 23mm f/2 in Fujifilm’s list of weather-sealed compact lenses. Its due to be available from 23rd February 2017, with an RRP of £449.

Press release

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) is delighted to announce it will release the new FUJINON XF50mmF2 R WR in mid February 2017, adding to the X Series line-up of interchangeable lenses renowned for their outstanding image quality. The lens features a focal length equivalent to 76mm (in the 35mm film format) and a maximum aperture of F2.0 for beautiful bokeh. The compact and stylish optic also offers high speed AF and weighs just 200g. The XF50mmF2 R WR is a mid-telephoto lens that delivers the very best results from Fujifilm’s unique X-TRANS CMOS sensor. Its compact and lightweight design features 9 elements in 7 groups, including one aspherical ED lens, and has an inner focusing system*, driven by a stepping motor** for fast and silent autofocusing. Metal parts are used extensively on the exterior for a stylish, robust design with a premium feel, while the aperture and focusing rings have been designed to be comfortable and easy to use. The lens is also weather and dust resistant, and operates in temperatures as low as -10°C, making it ideal for shooting in a variety of conditions. The XF50mmF2 R WR will add to Fujifilm’s line-up of compact, lightweight and stylish lenses, which currently includes the FUJINON XF35mmF2 R WR and XF23mmF2 R WR, further broadening the appeal of Fujifilm mirrorless digital cameras. * AnAFsystemthatmovessmallerlenselementsinthemiddleoratthebackofthelenstofocus. ** A fast, precise motor that uses electrical pulses to focus in a sequence of steps

Product features Advanced optical performance ・ The lens features 9 lens elements in 7 groups including one aspherical ED lens, which prevents spherical and chromatic aberrations. This ensures the lens delivers outstanding results and minimises variances in image quality at different shooting distances. Compact, lightweight and stylish design ・ Thelensweighsjust200g.

・ The metal exterior uses the same design style as XF35mmF2 R WR and XF23mmF2 R WR for a robust, premium feel.

・ The compact and stylish design almost completely eliminates mechanical vignetting*** when using the

optical viewfinder on the FUJIFILM X-Pro2 camera. ・ Theapertureandfocusingringsfeaturepreciseclickstopsandsmoothdampingforeasyoperation. *** Where part of the lens hood or lens barrel obscures the view through an optical viewfinder Fast and silent autofocus ・ The inner focusing AF system uses a stepping motor to drive lightweight focusing elements for a fast, silent autofocus performance. Weather and dust resistant, capable of operating in temperatures as low as -10°C ・ The lens is weather-sealed at ten points around the barrel, making it weather and dust resistant. It will also continue to operate in temperatures as low as -10°C. Used with the weather and dust-resistant FUJIFILM X-Pro2 or X-T2 bodies means users can shoot confidently in light rain or dusty environments. Main Specification Type FUJINON LENS XF50mmF2 R WR Lens construction 9 elements 7 groups

(includes 1 aspherical ED element) Focal length (35mm format equivalent) f=50mm (76mm) Angle of view 31.7° Max. aperture F2 Min. aperture F16 Aperture control Number of blades Stop size 9(rounded diaphragm opening) 1/3EV (19steps) Focus range 39cm~∞ Max. magnification 0.15x External dimensions: Diameter x Length (approx.) (distance from camera lens mount flange) Φ60.0mm x 59.4mm Weight (approx.) (excluding caps, hoods ) 200g Filter size Φ46mm Accessories included Lens cap FLCP-46

Lens rear cap RLCP-001 Lens hood

Wrapping cloth