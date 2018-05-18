Fujifilm and Magnum’s “Home” project on display in London

See images from the exhibition and book, which sees Magnum photographers paired with the Fujifilm GFX for their own interpretation of the theme, “Home”.

Open from 18 – 27 May, the second installment of The Magnum Photos and Fujifilm HOME exhibition is on display at the Vinyl Factory, London.

The free exhibition is the result of a collaborative project between Fujifilm and world-famous picture agency Magnum Photos.

Working to an open brief of “Home”, 16 Magnum photographers are included in the exhibition, including Elliott Erwitt, Alex Webb and Olivia Arthur. Each were given the use of a Fujifilm GFX 50S medium format camera – some of the sets have been supplemented with images from camera in the Fujifilm X series.

The theme of “Home” was chosen for its global and universal nature, and for the inherently human sentiment that it conveys. The result is 16 visual short stories which convey a beautiful, poetic and complex portrait of what “home” is and what it can be.

Travelling show

Images from across the world are featured in the project, with ten countries featured. The exhibition has already been displayed in New York and will travel to a further six cities after the London exhibition has finished.

See a gallery of some of the images from the exhibition, which is also supported by an accompanying book. The London exhibition runs at the Vinyl Factory (entrance through Phonica Records) at 51 Poland Street, Soho, London, W1F 7LZ until 27 May.

For more information about the project, including educational events and details associated with the exhibition, visit the Magnum Home website.