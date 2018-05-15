Fujifilm launches Instax Square SQ6 – its first fully analogue square camera

The new Instax camera is the first proprietary camera to use square format Instax film and be completely analogue

Fujifilm has announced the Instax Square SQ6, its first fully analogue, square-format instant camera.

Although the square format film has been used previously in the SQ10, the SQ6 is completely analogue, whereas the SQ10 is essentially a basic camera with an inbuilt instax printer. The square Instax film has also been used by Fujiflim for its Instax Share SP-3 printer.

While the SQ6 may be the first Instax branded camera to use its square-format film and be completely analogue, it’s not the first time that the square film has been used in an analogue-only camera – the Lomography Lomo’Instant Square supports both the square and mini Instax format.

Shooting modes

Three different shooting modes can be used with the SQ6 (in addition to the normal shooting mode). There’s, double exposure – which can combine two exposures on the same piece of film – a macro mode which can be used to capture close-ups as near as 30cm, while landscape mode can be used to capture scenic shots.

Other features include a programmed electronic shutter release, a 10-second timer delay, an LED display and a tripod socket. The SQ6 uses two CR2/ DL CR2 lithium batteries – battery life is said to last for approximately 30 of the 10-shot packs. A pack of Instax square film will usually set you back around £9.

The Instax SQ6 will be available in three colours: Pearl White, Blush Gold and Graphite Grey. To celebrate the launch, Instax is also releasing black instant film, which will feature a new black frame. Several users have called for Fuji to introduce a monochrome variant of its square-format film, which perhaps could come to fruitition if the new model proves popular.

UK pricing of the SQ6 has yet to be announced, but the SQ6 US price is around $130. It should be available from the end of the month.