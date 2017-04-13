Fujifilm GFX Medium Format Camera Image Samples

View high resolution image samples captured using the Fujifilm GFX 50S medium format camera, during a recent model test shoot at the seaside

Many people are excited by the prospect of the Fujifilm GFX 50S, but very few people have had a chance to conduct a real-world photoshoot with it. For that reason, we decided to take the camera to West Wittering, West Sussex and called on the services of model Angelique to assist us. You can download and view a selection of high resolution sample images captured using the Fujifilm GFX, paired with the Fujifilm GF 120mm f4 R LM OIS WR Macro lens by visiting our Amateur Photographer Flickr page.

Fujifilm GFX sensor

The Fujifilm GFX 50S is the company’s first foray into the fledgling digital medium-format mirrorless camera segment, joining Hasselblad’s X1D. A 51.4-million-pixel CMOS sensor sits at the centre of the Fujifilm GFX 50S, which also uses the newly created Fujifilm G mount. The camera’s large format sensor produces images with an effective 8,256×6,192-pixel resolution in the 4:3 aspect ratio. In comparative terms, the Fujiflm GFX sensor is around 1.7x larger in area than a 35mm full-frame sensor, like the Canon 5DS R and four times the size of the sensors used in Fujifilm’s APS-C X-series cameras, such as the Fujifilm X-T2.

Click here to view a sample of high resolution images from the Fujifilm GFX 50S, captured by AP Deputy Technical Editor Michael Topham.

