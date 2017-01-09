A Fujifilm first for Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017

For the first time-ever, Fujifilm will be giving an award for Innovation at the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition 2017.

The Fujifilm Award for Innovation will be presented at the Mall Galleries in London at the Champagne Taittinger Awards evening for the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017.

A single image from the 2017 shortlist of approximately 400 images will be chosen to receive the Innovation award. Last year the competition received more than 7000 entries from 60 countries across the world.

The winner of the Fujifilm Innovation Award will receive free loan of Fujifilm X-series products and promotion of their work through the Fujifilm social media channels during a 6-month relationship. In addition to this, they will get up to 10 exhibition quality prints and potential commissions.

Fujifilm UK’s Marketing Manager Andreas Georghiades says: “Fujifilm are renowned for their innovative approach to camera development, so we will be seeking an image that represents their philosophy and has shown a different way to achieve an exciting image.”

There’s still time to get your entries in, deadline is Sunday 5 February 2017. Shortlisted entries will be announced Wednesday 29 March 2017 and winners will be announced at the Mall Galleries, London on Tuesday 25 April 2017.

To find out more about the Fujifilm Innovation Award and the other categories see the website. https://www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/photo-category/fujifilm-award-for-innovation/