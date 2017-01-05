Fujifilm confirms X-Pro2 Graphite and X-T2 Graphite Silver Editions

Fujifilm has confirmed its popular X-Pro2 and X-T2 models will shortly be available in respective Graphite and Graphite Silver editions.

The two models, which sit jointly at the helm of the X series, were released last year in black finishes. Today’s move, however, echoes the release of the previous X-T1 in Graphite finish back in 2014.

Fujifilm will supply the X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition body with a handful of accessories as standard. These are a premium leather strap and an aluminium hot shoe cover, together with a matching EF-X8 flashgun.

The X-Pro2 Graphite Edition, meanwhile, will include the Fujinon XF23mm f/2 R WR and LH-XF35-2 lens hood, both in the same finish as the body.

Pricing and availability

Fujifilm has suggested retail prices of £2149 for the X-Pro2 Graphite Special Edition and £1649 for the X-T2 Graphite Silver Edition.

Both will arrive towards the end of January.