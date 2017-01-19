Fujifilm announces the Fuji X100F premium compact camera

The fourth generation of the Fuji X100 line launches with a 24.3MP APS-C sensor with no low-pass filter

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the its newest addition to the X100 premium compact line, the Fujifilm X100F.

It features a 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS APS-C sensor, without using an optical low-pass filter, which should make for improved resolving power. This is paired with Fuji’s successful X-Processor Pro processing engine, which has seen service in the well-recieved Fuji X-T2 and X-Pro2 models, for image quality that Fuji says should rival cameras with bigger sensors and bigger pixel counts. ISO sensitivity now ranges up to 12,800 as standard, only previously achievable through extended ISO.

Autofocus has been improved considerably, with the number of focusing points jumping from 49 in previous iterations up to 91 in the X100F, with around 40% of the imaging area covered by phase-detection AF points. Contrast-detection AF has also seen a boost, doubling data read speed, promising better low-light performance in particular.

The Fuji X100F also sees the return of the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, first seen on 2014’s X100T, combining elements of both an optical viewfinder and an electronic viewfinder, whose frame-rate is now boosted up to 60fps. In ‘Electronic Rangefinder’ mode, the EVF view pops up as a small window when using the optical viewfinder for checking focus, all while users are using the quick and crisp optical viewfinder. In fully electronic mode the viewfinder allows previewing of exposure, white balance and other settings.

On the outside, the X100F sees the older X100T’s button layout been shifted slightly so that the more commonly-used features are located on the right-hand side, in the hopes that users won’t have to take their eye from the viewfinder to change settings. Perhaps the most important change is the addition of a joystick selector for moving the focus point, as previously seen on the X-Pro2 and X-T2.

There’s also a retro film camera-inspired built-in ISO dial, incorporated into the shutter speed dial. Addressing some users’ concerns about this control’s practicality on the X-Pro2, users can elect to change the ISO setting using an electronic control dial when the ISO dial is in its ‘A’ position. The camera’s front is graced with a Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens which appears to be the same and on previous X100 generations, which gives an approximately 35mm equivalent field of view.

Other features include, perhaps unsurprisingly, Wi-Fi connectivity, Full HD video recording, and Fujifilm’s Film Simulation modes, for creative shooting.

The Fuji X100F will be available from February 16th 2017 in black and silver, with an RRP of £1,249.

Also announced today are the Fujifilm X-T20 and the medium format Fujifilm GFX 50S.

Press release

FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) today announces the launch of the latest premium compact digital camera – the FUJIFILM X100F in February 2017. Fujifilm pioneered a new market segment of premium compact digital cameras in March 2011 with the launch of the FUJIFILM X100, equipped with an APS-C image sensor, high-speed image processing engine, high-performance FUJINON lens and the world’s first Hybrid Viewfinder that can be switched between an optical viewfinder and an electronic viewfinder. In February 2013, the second-generation model in the series, FUJIFILM X100S, was released with a newly-developed sensor and image processing engine. The company updated the series in September 2014 with the launch of the FUJIFILM X100T, boasting the use of the world’s first electronic rangefinder function, in an effort to constantly lead the segment of premium compact digital cameras with cutting-edge technologies. The fourth-generation release of the series, X100F, features the latest image sensor and high-speed image processing engine to deliver the highest level of image quality and mobility in the series. This is the ultimate in premium compact digital camera, equipped with the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder of enhanced convenience. While maintaining the elegant design that has proven to be popular, the new camera has been developed in pursuit for easy operability, reflecting requests from users of previous models. Key features on the FUJIFILM X100F Fujifilm’s excellent reproduction of colours and gradation of tones capture premium image quality in both stills and video recording The X100F features the 24.3MP X-TransTM CMOS III*1, an APS-C sensor with no low-pass filter boasting the highest performance in the history of the X Series, as well as the X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine to deliver outstanding colour reproduction and gradation of tones in both stills and videos with high ISO sensitivity and low noise. The Film Simulation modes, developed with Fujifilm’s philosophy of colour reproduction

nurtured in over 80 years of photo film research, have further evolved to capture a subject’s textures, three-dimensional feel and even the atmosphere surrounding it. Perfect for snapshots with quick response and enhanced AF performance The number of Evolution of the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder You can now change the magnification of the electronic rangefinder, shown in a small window as EVF at the bottom right corner of the optical viewfinder, for enhanced accuracy when checking the focus. The Real Time Parallax※2 Correction function is applied to the focus area in addition to the guide frame to enable assured framing and focusing in the Manual Focus mode. Intuitive and practical operability New features in the X100F include the Built-In ISO Dial, incorporated into the Shutter Speed Dial reminiscent of film cameras of yesteryear, the Focus Lever, which allows you to instantaneously move the focus area without having to take your eye off the viewfinder, and the “C” position for enabling ±5 stop exposure compensation. Most of the operation-related buttons and dials are concentrated on the right-hand side to allow quick change of settings while firmly holding the camera. ※1 Main features ・ ・ Basic response specifications have been enhanced to the extreme in the X100F. A start-up time of approx. 0.5 seconds, shooting interval of 0.2 seconds** , shutter release time lag of 0.01 seconds** and fastest AF of 0.08 seconds, ensure the camera operates exactly as the photographer intends. focusing points has been dramatically expanded from 49 in previous models to 91 (up to 325 points). Approx. 40% of the imaging area (center area containing 49 focusing points) is covered with phase detection AF pixels to form a fast and precise phase detection AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes. X-Trans is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation. ※2 The gap between the shooting range frame and actual shooting range when shooting close up. Integrating the image sensor boasting the highest resolution in the X Series, the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor Pro” and image design technology developed from over 80 years of photographic film production to achieve ultimate image quality. The X100F features Fujifilm’s 24.3MP X-TransTM CMOS III APS-C sensor. Its highly random pixel array effectively reduces moiré and false colours without the use of an optical low-pass filter. The elimination of the low pass filter, which is attributed to loss of image resolution, makes it possible to draw out FUJINON lenses’ true capabilities to the maximum extent. Coupled with the high-speed image processing engine “X-Processor Pro,” the X100F produces image quality comparable to that of cameras equipped with a larger sensor with higher pixel count. Fujifilm’s proprietary colour reproduction technology, developed through the producing photographic films, helps to reproduce warm skin tones, bright blue skies and rich green foliage in beautiful colours, just as you remember seeing in real life. ・ The Film Simulation function now features the ACROS mode. Using X-Processor Pro’s advanced processing capability, the mode offers smooth gradation, deep blacks and beautiful textures to create monochrome images that far outperform the previous Monochrome mode.

・ The X100F also has the Grain Effect function for reproducing distinctive graininess seen in photographs taken with film cameras. The function is available in “Strong” and “Weak,” and can be combined with any of the Film Simulation modes. You can easily obtain the effect of film-based photos, notable especially when the image is printed out. ・ Despite having the pixel count 1.5 times that of the X100T, the new device and its enhanced signal processing technology have successfully controlled digital noise even further. Improved ISO sensitivity means ISO12800, which was part of extended ISOs in the X100T, is now available as a regular ISO option. Even at ultra-high ISO settings, the camera produces low-noise images, reproducing deep blacks and smooth gradation of tones, capturing beautiful images even in low light conditions. Perfect for snapshots with quick response and enhanced AF performance Enhancement in response performance Improvement in basic AF performance Basic response specifications have been enhanced to the extreme in the X100F. A startup time of approx. 0.5 seconds, shooting interval of 0.2 seconds and shutter release time lag of 0.01 seconds, ensure the camera operates exactly as the photographer intends. The number of focusing points has been dramatically expanded from 49 in previous models※3 to 91 (up to 325 points). Approx. 40% of the imaging area (center area containing 49 focusing points) is covered with phase detection AF pixels to form a fast and precise phase detection AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes. The X100F has an enhanced ability to autofocus on points of light, low-contrast objects and subjects with fine and delicate textures such as bird feathers and animal fur, which have been the weakness of phase detection AF. The performance of contrast detection AF, covering approx. 85% of the imaging area, has also been improved. The data read speed has been doubled compared to previous models to achieve AF performance of higher speed and precision. Accurate focusing is obtained even at the low light condition of -3EV. Six AF modes to be selected according to the type of scenes The X100F offers AF-S for stationary subjects and AF-C for moving subjects. For both of these options, you can choose either “Single Point” or “Zone” mode for the type of focus area, as well as the “Wide / Tracking” mode, in which the camera automatically selects multiple areas for focusing. In the Single Point and Zone modes, use the Focus Lever beside the LCD monitor to instantaneously change the location and size of focus areas. ※3 ModelscarryingtheX-TransTMCMOSIIsensorandtheEXRProcessorII Evolution of the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder ・ The X100F uses the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder, which combines the features of an optical viewfinder (OVF) and electronic viewfinder (EVF). Operate the Viewfinder selector at the front of the camera body to instantly switch between the OVF and EVF.

・ In the Electronic Rangefinder (ERF) mode, the EVF is displayed as a small window at the bottom right corner of the optical viewfinder to facilitate accurate focusing using Focus Peaking and Digital Split Image even in the OVF. The small EVF window can display 100% field of view as well as in 2.5x and 6x magnifications. You can also check exposure and white balance in the EVF window, making it the ultimate viewfinder that provides all the benefits of the EVF while shooting photos through the OVF, which offers zero time lag and crisp view.

・ The viewfinder offers automatic real-time correction of parallax, the gap between the guide frame and actual shooting range when shooting close up. This Real Time Parallax Correction function is now applied to the focus area in addition to the guide frame to enable assured framing and focusing in the Manual Focus mode.

・ The EVF’s frame rate has been boosted to 60 fps. Even in low light, the high frame rate is maintained for easy framing in night shooting, etc. Intuitive and practical operability and camera body with luxurious tactile feel ・ The layout of the camera’s rear face has been overhauled to concentrate most of the frequently-used buttons and dials to the right-hand side. This allows you to change the camera settings quickly while holding the camera firmly without having to take your eye off the viewfinder.

・ The X100F features the Built-In ISO Dial, which is incorporated into the Shutter Speed Dial, reminiscent of film cameras from yesteryear. You now don’t have to power on the camera to check ISO as well as aperture, shutter speed and exposure compensation settings at a glance.

・ Set the ISO Dial to “A” and select “Command” in the ISO DIAL SETTING (A) in the camera menu, to enable quick ISO adjustments with the Command Dial at the front of the camera body within the range of regular sensitivity levels from ISO200 to ISO12800 in the increment of 1/3 stops.

camera body. Use joystick-type operations in eight directions (up / down, right / left and diagonally) to instantaneously move the focus area. ・ The Exposure Compensation Dial now has the Command Dial Position. Set the Dial to “C” position to enable exposure compensation adjustments with the Command Dial at the front of the camera body, and also expand the exposure compensation range to ±5 stops.

・ The camera body’s top and bottom plates are made of lightweight, strong and highly durable magnesium alloy. Special coatings have been applied to the surface to create a steel-like texture. ・ The camera’s external surface has a leather-like finish using synthetic leather for excellent resistance to the elements and high durability. While reproducing the feel and look of genuine leather, the finish also provides the practical benefit of slip resistance and comfortable hold.

・ Every component is “made in Japan” for high reliability, finished with advanced precision and tactile quality. High-performance FUJINON 23mm*4 F2 lens・ The lens is made up of 8 glass elements in 6 groups, which includes one high-performance double-sided aspheric lens and a convex lens made of high refractive glass. Images display minimal aberrations, along with high sharpness, and beautiful colour reproduction. FUJINON’s unique HT-EBC coating is applied to the lens control flare and ghosting.※4 approximately 35mm, equiv. 35mm formatExtended full HD video recording ・ You can choose from six frame rate settings, i.e. 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p. ・ A specially designed FUJINON 23mm (approximately 35mm, equiv. 35mm format) F2 lens has an optimal optical design that delivers high levels of sharpness from the centre to the edges of the frame. ・ The Film Simulation modes, popular for still images, can also be applied to video recording. For example, you can use “Classic Chrome” to add a documentary touch with subdued colorus and rich tonality, or “ACROS” to produce stunning monochrome footage with smooth gradation of tones and deep blacks. Nine different modes are available for versatile photographic expressions.

Footage in a Film Simulation mode can be further fine-tuned with “Highlight Tone,” “Shadow Tone,” “Color” and “Sharpness” adjustments.

・ ・ The Intelligent Hybrid AF, which switches between Phase Detection AF and Contrast AF according to the scene, also works during video recording to achieve fast and accurate focusing. Manual Focusing is also supported. ※5 Apertureandshutterspeedcanbechangedduringshooting.Onlyshutterspeedsfasterthanthesetframeratecanbeset. “Wireless Communication” function for remotely shooting images from smartphones and tablet devices※ 6 ・ ・ ・ ・ Manual exposure can also be set during movie shooting. Aperture, shutter speed*5 and ISO sensitivity can be changed enabling movies to be shot using an exposure of the user’s preference. ・ Download the “FUJIFILM Camera Remote” app (free) onto your smartphone or tablet device and use the Wireless Communication function to transfer photos and videos to the device with easy one-touch operation, or browse photos and videos in the camera from the device to select and download specific images, without having to enter ID or password. The app also allows the X100F to download location information from your ※6 AndroidTM,smartphoneandtabletdevices,iPhone/iPad.

※7 Wi-Fi®isaregisteredtrademarkoftheWi-FiAlliance®

※8 Requiresadvancedinstallationofthefreededicatedsoftware“FUJIFILMPCAutoSave”toyourcomputer. device and attach it to images. ・ The app’s “Remote Control” function enables wireless operation of the X100F’s shutter, exposure, etc. from your smartphone or tablet device. The Remote Control function allows you to not only handle basic operations such as Touch AF and Shutter Speed selection, but also adjust a diverse range of shooting settings or even record video remotely. It makes it easy to compose and take a photo from a remote location when shooting a group photo, self portrait or even wildlife in their natural habitat.

・ Wi-Fi® communication*5 is supported for easy backup of in-camera data on your computer* Various Functions of the X100F: ・ ・ UsetheDigitalTeleconverterfunctiontochoosetheanglesofviewequivalentto50mmand70mm,in addition to the built-in lens’s 35mm, which allows you to enjoy framing versatility with three different focal lengths. The lens barrel features the Control Ring in addition to the Aperture Ring. Settings that are frequently used in each of the shooting modes are automatically assigned to the Control Ring. Rotate the Control Ring to quickly change various settings. Functions to be assigned to the Ring may be adjusted by pressing the built-in Control Ring Settings button into Viewfinder selector at the front of the camera body. Assign any function without any restrictions, such as ISO sensitivity and Film Simulation. The X100F’s lens has a built-in ND filter, which is useful when shooting with the aperture wide open in bright light, or when opting to use a slow shutter speed. The three-stop ND filter, which cuts down the amount of light to 1/8, can be activated easily with the function button or from the camera menu. A completely silent electronic shutter that is capable of exposures up to 1/32000sec. has been added. Photos with a shallow depth-of-field can now be shot with the aperture wide open on snowy fields or the beach under clear skies. As there are no mechanically operated parts, candid shots of animals and sleeping babies can be captured more easily than ever before. Advanced Filter functions offer creative fun. Pop Color / Toy Camera / Miniture / Dynamic Tone / Partial Color (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple) / and Soft Focus can be chosen, as well as advanced shooting techniques such as High Key and Low Key. The X100F supports multiple exposure, in which you can take two exposures in single frame. It can display the first shot on the LCD monitor, so that you can check how it would blend together while composing and shooting the second frame. This function creates an artistic effect, different from regular single-exposure shots.

・ Interval timer shooting for time lapse photography is available with intervals of one second to 24 hours and up to ∞(infinity) frames. 。 New Conversion Lens ・ New conversion lenses are optically designed to draw out the maximum performance of X100F’s built-in lens, delivering premium picture quality without having to change the F stop value. The camera body automatically recognizes it when a conversion lens is mounted, and displays a guide frame indicating the shooting area when in the OVF mode. ・ Wide Conversion Lens 「WCL-X100 II」 ・Tele-Conversion Lens 「TCL-X100 II」 Premium Accessory Lineup The “WCL-X100 II” is a dedicated wide conversion lens that multiples the fixed focal length by approx. 0.8x, converting it to 28mm (35mm format equivalent). Not only does this lens emphasize perspective, it’s also perfect for when you want to capture a broader view such as when shooting in tight spots or landscapes. When the WCL-X100 II is mounted on the X100F, the camera automatically recognizes the conversion lens and corrects aberrations. The “TCL-X100 II” is a dedicated tele-conversion lens for narrowing the field of view by multiplying the fixed focal length by approx. 1.4x, converting it to 50mm (35mm format equivalent). This lens can be used in a variety of situations, such as portraits taking advantage of a natural perspective, or close-up photography from as close as 14cm. When the TCL-X100 II is mounted on the X100F, the camera automatically recognizes the conversion lens and corrects aberrations. ・ LeatherCaseLC-X100F:

It is possible to swap the battery and media when the case is attached to the camera. A Quickshot Premium Leather Case that emphasizes a sense of unity with the body as well as practicality. X100F Specification Model name FUJIFILM X100F Number of effective pixels 24.3 million pixels Image sensor 23.6mm x 15.6mm [APS-C] X-Trans CMOS III with primary color filter. Storage media SD Card[ – 2GB]/SDHC Card[ – 32GB]/SDXC Card[ – 256GB] UHS-I*1 Lens Name of Lens FUJINON single focal length lens Focal length f=23mm (35mmformat equivalent : 35mm) Full-aperture F2 Constitution 6groups 8lenses [1 aspherical glass molded lens included]

Aperture F2 – F16 1/3EV step [controlled with 9-blade aperture diaphragm] Focus distance Approx.10cm toinfinity/3.9in.toinfinity Sensitivity Standard Output AUTO1/AUTO2/AUTO3[up to ISO12800]/ISO200 – 12800 [1/3EV step] ISO100/25600/51200 Extended Output Shutter speed Mechanical Shutter:

4sec. to 1/4000sec.[P mode]、30 sec. to1/4000 sec.[All modes] Bulb mode[up to 60min.]、TIME:30sec. to 1/4000sec. Electronic Shutter:

30sec. to 1/32000sec.[P/A/S/M modes]

Bulb mode:1sec. fixed、TIME:30sec. to 1/32000sec. Mechanical + Electronic Shutter:

4sec. to 1/32000sec.[P mode]、30sec. to1/32000sec.[All modes] Bulb mode[up to 60 min.]、TIME:30sec. to 1/32000sec. Flash Auto flash [Super Intelligent Flash]

Effective range:[ISO 1600] approx. 30cm – 9.0m/1.6ft. – 29.5ft. Guide Number: approx. 4.6[ISO100・m] Viewfinder Optical viewfinder Reverse Galilean viewfinder with electronic bright frame desplay

0.5x magnification, Coverage of frame area vs. capturing area : approx. 92% 0.48-in., approx. 2,360K-dot color LCD viewfinder,

Coverage of viewing area vs. capturing area : approx. 100%

Eye point : approx. 15mm, Diopter adjustment : -2 to +1m-1[dpt], Built-in eye sensor Electronic viewfinder LCD monitor 3.0-inch, aspect ratio 3:2, approx.

1040K-dot TFT color LCD monitor [approx. 100% coverage] Movie recording Full HD 1920 x 1080 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p/23.98P, 36Mbps Continuous recording : up to approx. 14 min.

HD 1280 x 720 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p/23.98P, 18Mbps Continuous recording : up to approx. 27 min.

* Use a card with SD Speed Class with Class 10 or higher Power supply NP-W126S Li-ion battery [included]