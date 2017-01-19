Fujifilm announces the new X-T20

Fujifilm unveil the X-T20, a lightweight mirrorless camera with tilting LCD touchscreen
In the latest of its announcements, Fujifilm has confirmed for release the new Fuji X-T20, a mirrorless SLR-style digital camera featuring a 24.3MP sensor and X-Processor pro – promising fast AF, quick performance and 4K video.
According to Fuji, the updated sensor and processor combo, along with a reworked AF system boosts the camera’s performance dramatically compared to the X-T10, particularly when it comes to tracking moving subjects. Videographers will also be glad to hear that it’s fully 4K-capable, including the ability to use Fujifilm’s Film Simulation colour modes.
The Fuji X-T20 carries over its SLR-like body design from its predecessor, retaining the viewfinder and dial-based interface – though with the addition of a Video position on the drive dial for quick stills-to-video flipping and a brand new, touch-sensitive tilting LCD screen. It features an X-mount, meaning it’s compatible with all 24 of the existing Fujinon X-mount lenses currently available.
Other features include built-in Wi-Fi, a silent electronic shutter capable of exposures up to 1/32,000sec, Digital Split Screen focus assist and Focus Peaking.
The Fuji X-T20 will be available in black and silver from February 23rd for £799 body only. Additionally, it can be bought as part of a kit with the XC16-50mm lens for £899, or the XF18-55mm lens for £1,099.
Also announced today are the Fujifilm X100F and the medium format Fujifilm GFX 50S.
Press release
FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) will launch the compact and lightweight FUJIFILM X-T20 in February 2017, complete with APS-C sized 24.3MP X-TransTM CMOS III※1 sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine.
The updated sensor and processor, along with a reworked AF algorithm, boost the camera’s startup time and AF performance, dramatically improving its ability to track moving subjects, while the tilting touchscreen LCD monitor enables users to shoot from a variety of angles with ease.
The X-T20 also has enhanced video functionality and is capable of capturing 4K movies with Fujifilm’s popular Film Simulation modes. Staying true to the X Series functional design ethos, the X-T20 also combines an SLR-style viewfinder and dial-based operation.
X-T20 – Highlight features
Compact, lightweight body ideal for stills and video use
Taking the body styling from the highly-regarded FUJIFILM X-T10, the X-T20 adds a Video option to the Drive Dial to enable instantaneous switching from still photo shooting to the video recording mode. The Exposure Compensation Dial now has the C position for exposure compensation up to ±5 stops, while the LCD monitor uses a tilting touchscreen panel for intuitive operation at almost any angle. The X-T20
24.3 megapixel APS-C sized X-TransTM CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine for outstanding image quality and high-speed response
The X-T20 features the new ACROS Film Simulation mode, while the larger phase detection AF area and updated algorithm deliver an ultra-fast AF speed of 0.06sec.※2. The X-T20 also offers 5.0fps live-view shooting, a quick start-up time of 0.4sec.※3, shutter time lag of 0.050sec.and shooting interval of 0.25sec.※4.
AF-C Custom Settings for moving subjects
selecting the fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode where the camera chooses the optimum settings for a given
is also equipped with an Auto mode selector lever for
scene.
The X-T20 features AF-C Custom Settings where you can choose from five AF-C presets according to the way your chosen subject is moving. The AF algorithm has been revised for improved accuracy, resulting in a dramatic improvement when tracking a moving subject in the AF-C mode.
High resolution and high definition 4K video recording
The X-T20 is capable of recording both Full HD and 4K video using the X Series’ famous Film Simulation effects. You can output recorded video to an external monitor via the HDMI port and input audio from an external microphone.
24 high-performance FUJINON X-mount lenses for ultimate versatility
Our XF lens line-up now features 24 lenses after today’s announcement of the FUJINON XF50mm F2 R WR.
※1 X-Trans is a trademark or registered trademark of FUJIFILM Corporation.
※2 Fujifilm research based on CIPA guidelines using the X-T20 and XF16-55mmF2.8 R LM WR lens in High Performance mode. ※3 WithXF27mmF2.8lensinHighPerformancemode
※4 MFmode
X-T20 – Key Features
Compact and lightweight camera body with an SLR-style viewfinder and dial-based operation
・ The Drive Dial has a new Video position to switch
between still photo shooting and video recording. The
Exposure Compensation Dial also has a new C position to
enable exposure compensation of up to ±5 stops in 1/3 steps when using the Front Command Dial. Regular exposure compensation of up to ±3 stops in 1/3 steps is available on the top-plate dial.
By combining the Touch Shot function with the tilt LCD monitor, you can get even more creative. Place the camera on the ground and use Touch Shot for a child’s or pet’s eye view or hold it above a crowd of people or an obstacle for high-angle shooting.
very latest digital technologies have been used to develop X-mount lenses, which offer high-precision optical
The
designs to deliver the highest possible image quality. The current line-up of lenses ranges from ultra wide-angle to
super-telephoto and includes five fast aperture prime lenses. These lenses bring out the very best image quality
from the X-T20. Optional accessories such as mount adapters and macro extension tubes further broaden
photographic potential
The design of the compact and lightweight body
bears all the hallmarks of an X Series camera. Both
top and base plates are made of lightweight, but highly
rigid magnesium alloy.
The top plate features three precision-milled
aluminium dials which give the X-T20 a premium feel
and allow users to easily adjust the aperture, shutter
speed and shooting functions while concentrating on
picture taking.
The X-T20 features a 3.0-inch 1.04M-dot tilting TFT colour LCD monitor suitable for both above head and close to
the ground shooting.
・ It is also equipped with an Auto mode Selector lever for selecting the fully-automatic Advanced SR Auto mode. In this mode, the camera automatically chooses the optimum settings for a given scene to make shooting effortless.
With a magnification of 0.62x※5 and a display lag time of just 0.005sec, the X-T20 has a large, fast viewfinder. It
offers a clear, high-definition live view image thanks to the 2.36million-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder, plus
visibility has been improved by automatically controlling finder brightness according to the ambient light levels.
The live view display can also be set to the ‘Preview Pic Effect’ option to reflect the shooting conditions and offer
a natural view close to that of the naked eye. The viewfinder’s eye sensor automatically orientates the information
when the camera is held vertically; something that’s not possible on models with optical viewfinders.
・ The body features an integral pop-up flash, positioned in the centre of the top plate. The Super Intelligent Flash automatically adjusts light output according to the scene type
※5 Viewfinder magnification ratio. Approx. 0.62x magnification 50mm (35mm format equivalent) at infinity and diopter set to -1.0 m-1.
Intuitive operation with the touchscreen display
・ The LCD monitor uses a capacitive touchscreen panel to facilitate high-angle shots, taken from above a crowd of people or an obstacle, as well as low-angle shots simulating the perspective of small children or pets.
Shooting Modes
・Focus Area Selection: Move the focus point to the chosen position by tapping the LCD monitor. ・Touch Focus:Touch to focus on a specific point.
・Touch Shot: Touch to focus on a specific point, then take the picture. Playback Modes
・Swipe Movement : Swiping a finger across the screen scrolls through the images, one after another. ・Double-Tap Enlargement: Tapping the screen twice will enlarge the image, on the active focus point when
the image was taken.
・Drag: Moving a finger across the screen when an image is enlarged will move it around the frame.
・Pinch out: Placing two fingers on the screen and widening the distance between them enlarges the image. ・Pinch in: While the image being displayed is enlarged, placing two fingers on the screen and narrowing the distance between them reduces the image size.
・Turn the “TOUCH SCREEN SETTING” off to cancel all touchscreen operations.
・Even during video recording, activate the Touch AF to change the focus area and refocusing according to subject movement.
Outstanding photo quality, achieved by the X Series’ highest image resolution, the high-speed X-Processor Pro image processing engine and Fujifilm’s colour reproduction technology, perfected through over 80 years’ experience in photographic film development
Turning the TOUCH SCREEN SETTING on allows the following operations during shooting and playback
modes:
The X-T20 features Fujifilm’s 24.3MP X-TransTM CMOS III APS-C sensor. Its highly random pixel array
effectively reduces moiré and false colours without the use of an optical low-pass filter. The elimination of the low
pass filter, which is attributed to loss of image resolution, makes it possible to draw the very best out of FUJINON
lenses.
・ Fujifilm’s proprietary colour reproduction technology, developed through producing photographic films, helps to reproduce warm skin tones, bright blue skies and rich green foliage, just as you remember seeing in real life.
・ The Film Simulation function now features the ACROS mode. Using the X-Processor Pro’s advanced processing capability, the mode offers smooth gradation, deep blacks and beautiful textures to create monochrome images superior to the standard Monochrome mode.
・ The X-T20 also has the Grain Effect function for reproducing distinctive graininess seen in photographs taken with film cameras. The function can be set to Strong or Weak, and can be combined with any of the Film Simulation modes. You can easily obtain the look of film-based photos, with the effect most obvious when the image is printed out.
・ The camera features the unique Lens Modulation Optimizer (LMO)*6 image processing technology to deliver the best possible image quality. Using optical performance and other characteristics of each lens, LMO corrects optical defects such as diffraction*7 to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness and a realistic three-dimensional effect.
※6 Uniquesignalprocessingtechnologythatreproducesthesharpnessofimagesblurredbydiffraction,etc.
Improved AF performance for the moving subjects
・ The number of focusing points has been dramatically expanded from 49 in the previous model to 91 (up to 325 points). Approx. 40% of the imaging area (the centre area containing 49 focusing points) is covered with phase detection AF pixels to form a fast and precise phase detection AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes.
・ By redesigning the AF algorithm from the ground up, the X-T20 can now autofocus more accurately on points of light, low-contrast objects and subjects with fine details such as bird feathers and animal fur. The read speed of the Contrast AF system, which covers approx. 85% of the entire frame, has been doubled*7 compared to the previous model to enable faster and more accurate autofocusing. During video recording, the AF point transitions smoothly to track a moving subject to create natural looking footage.
・ You can choose from the Single Point mode, useful when accurate focusing on a subject is required, Zone mode for capturing a decisive moment of a moving subject, as well as Wide / Tracking mode.
The Wide/Tracking mode is a combination of the Wide mode (during AF-S), in which the camera automatically
identifies and tracks the area in focus across the 91-point AF area, and the predictive Tracking mode (during AF-C), which uses the entire 91-point area to continue tracking a subject. This feature enables continuous focusing on a subject that is moving up and down, left and right or towards and away from the camera.
・ The X-T20 features the AF-C Custom setting, which enhances focus tracking performance when shooting in the Continuous AF (AF-C)*8 mode. In the AF-C Custom setting, you can choose from five AF presets, prepared for different types of subject movements. Preset 1 (Standard Setting for Multi-Purpose) is a standard setting that can be applied when shooting moving subjects as a whole. It is similar to the conventional AF-C setting, and is selected by default when no AF-C Custom setting is specified. Preset 2 (Ignore Obstacles & Continue to Track Subject) is suitable when obstacles are likely to come into a selected focus area, blocking a subject. Preset 3 (For Accelerating / Decelerating Subjects) is best suited to situations such as motorsport, which involves a subject that makes major speed changes including rapid acceleration or deceleration. It is particularly effective when using linear motor-driven lenses capable of high-speed AF. Preset 4 (For Suddenly Appearing Subjects) gives focusing priority to a subject closest to the camera in the selected focus area, so as to swiftly focus on a subject that
he new sensor’s enhanced signal processing technology has even greater control over digital noise. Improved
ISO sensitivity means ISO12800, only available as an extended ISO on the X-T10, is now available as a regular
ISO option. At ultra-high ISO settings, the camera produces low-noise images, with deep blacks and smooth tones,
delivering beautiful images even in low light conditions.
Zone mode allows users to select a 3×3, 5×5 or 7×7 zone out of the 91-point AF area. The centrally positioned
3×3 and 5×5 zones, in particular, deliver fast focusing thanks to the on-sensor phase detection AF.
suddenly comes into the frame. Preset 5 (For Erratically Moving & Accelerating or Decelerating Subjects) is suitable for shooting field sports in which subjects accelerate or decelerate rapidly, and also move erratically.
・ The X-T20 offers the Eye Detection AF function for automatically detecting and focusing on human eyes. The function has three options: AUTO, Right Eye Priority and Left Eye Priority. In the AUTO mode, it automatically focuses on a subject’s eye closer to the camera to achieve beautiful bokeh in the background when shooting with wide apertures.
・ The Auto Macro function automatically activates the Macro mode while maintaining AF speed, eliminating any need to press the Macro button to capture a close-up. This allows you to re-assign the Macro button to a different function.
High-definition 4K video recording with rich colour tones
・ The use of Fujifilm’s unique sensor and image processing engine enables both Full HD (1920 x 1080) and 4K (3840 x 2160) video recording. Set the Drive Dial to “Movie” and select the 4K Video mode in the menu to record 4K video at the high bitrate of 100Mbps
・ Connect the camera to an external HDMI monitor and turn on HDMI Rec Control to automatically enable a clean HDMI output when the camera’s shutter release button is pressed. This makes it easy to start 4K video recording at precisely the right time.
・ Full HD video can be recorded at 59.94 fps, 50 fps, 29.97 fps, 25 fps, 24 fps and 23.98 fps. ・
※9 Apertureandshutterspeedcanbechangedduringshooting.Onlyshutterspeedsfasterthanthesetframeratecanbeset.
・ Fujinon X-mount lenses with high-precision optical design have been developed based on the basic concepts of delivering high-resolution images with edge-to-edge sharpness, offering a fastest-possible maximum f-stop and achieving a compact form factor for enhanced portability.
・The FUJINON XF50mm F2 R WR, released today, joins the ranks of already-popular FUJINON XF35mm F2 R WR and FUJINON XF23mm F2 R WR lenses. The new lens boasts excellent sharpness despite its compact and lightweight design, making it a perfect fit for the compact and portable X-T20.
Creative features of X-T20
The unique on-sensor phase detection AF system focuses in an ultra-fast 0.06 sec*8 With the high-speed
X-Processor Pro image processor, the camera starts up in just 0.4sec, has a shutter time lag of 0.050sec and
shooting interval of 0.25sec
※7 Models carrying the X-TransTM CMOS II sensor and the EXR Processor II ※8 AF system continuously focuses while pressing the shutter button halfway.
The Film Simulation modes, popular for still images, can also be applied to video recordings. For example, you
can use Classic Chrome to add a documentary touch with subdued colors and rich tones, or ACROS to produce
stunning monochrome footage with smooth gradation of tones and deep blacks. A total of nine different modes are
available
Manual exposure can also be set during movie shooting. Aperture, shutter speed*9 and ISO sensitivity can also
be changed enabling movies to be shot using an exposure of the user’s preference
24 high-performance FUJINON X-mount lenses that deliver premium image quality and
expand versatility
Advanced Filter functions are also available on the X-T20. Users can choose from eight different artistic
effects.
・ The Multiple Exposure function offers users the chance to combine two separate subjects into one photo, perfect for adding people into photos.
・ Interval timer shooting for time lapse photography is available with intervals of one second to 24 hours and up to infinity frames.
・ A completely silent electronic shutter that is capable of exposures up to 1/32000sec. has been added. Photos with a shallow depth-of-field can now be shot with the aperture wide open in bright conditions. As there are no mechanically operated parts, candid shots of animals and sleeping babies can be captured more easily than ever before.
・ Other features include the Digital Split Image for precise manual focusing, and Focus Peaking, which highlights high-contrast areas of the subject. These areas can be highlighted in white, red or blue, providing a focusing guide even when photographing a scene that’s tricky to focus on.
Built in Wi-Fi for shooting from your smartphone or tablet devices*10.
・ By downloading the free FUJIFILM Camera Remote app to your smartphone or tablet device, users can use the Remote Control function, which allows a wealth of control, even from a distance. This is great for a wide variety
of shots, including group photos, self-portraits and animals in their natural habitat.
Pictures and videos on the camera can be browsed, selected, and imported using your smartphone, all without the hassle of inputting an ID or password. It is also possible to add location information acquired by the smartphone or tablet to the image.
・ Photos can be sent directly from the camera to the Instax SHARE Smartphone Printer for instant Instax prints.
・ Wi-Fi® Transfer*11 is supported, enabling wireless backup of the data to a computer*12.
*10 AndroidTM, smartphone and table devices, iPhone / iPad.
Premium Accessory Lineup
・ LeatherCaseBLC-XT10:
A stylish, authentic leather case that has a wonderfully tactile feel and perfectly suits the X-T20’s classic design. With the X-T20 snugly protected, you can even change batteries without removing the camera. A matching leather shoulder strap and protective cloth are included.
・ Hand Grip MHG-XT10 :
To increase the camera’s grip. Both battery and memory card can be swapped with the grip in place. Additionally, a tripod screw hole can be placed in center of the optical axis and the base parts are equipped with a 38mm width dovetail protrusion plate, allowing use as a quick shoe mount when using a dovetail groove tripod pedestal.
・ M Mount Adapter for additional lens compatibility ・ Macro Extension Tube MCEX-16/MCEX-11 :
Two tubes (16mm and 11mm) are available for fitting between the camera body and an interchangeable lens to enable high magnification macro photography.
・ Shoe Mount Flash:
There are four types of Fujifilm external flash, all of which are capable of high-precision TTL auto flash control. The EF-20 and EF-X20 both have a guide number of 20, while EF-42 has a guide number of 42. The latest Fujifilm
external flash EF-X500 has a guide number of 50.
・ External STereo Microphone MIC-ST1 :
X-T20 Specification
Model name
Extended Output
FUJIFILM X-T20
Number of effective pixels
Image sensor
24.3 million pixels
23.6mm x 15.6mm [APS-C] X-Trans CMOS III with primary color filter.
Sensor Cleaning System
Storage media
Sensitivit y
Standard Output
Ultra Sonic Vibration
SD Card[ – 2GB]/SDHC Card[ – 32GB]/SDXC Card[ – 256GB] UHS-I*1
Lens Mount
FUJIFILM Xmount
AUTO1/AUTO2/AUTO3[up to ISO12800]/ISO200 – 12800 [1/3EV step]
ISO100/25600/51200
0.39-in., approx. 2,360K-dot OLED color viewfinder,
Coverage of viewing area vs. capturing area : approx. 100%
Eye point : approx. 17.5mm [ from the rear end of the camera’s eyepiece],
Diopter adjustment : -4m – +2m-1[dpt]
Magnification : 0.62x with 50mm lens[35mm format equivalent] at infinity and diopter set to -1m-1.
Diagonal angle of view : approx. 30°[ Horizontal angle of view : approx. 25°] Built-in eye sensor
Viewfinder
3.0-inch, aspect ratio 3:2,
approx. 1040K-dot Tilt-type TFT color LCD monitor [approx. 100% coverage]
LCD monitor
4K [3840 x 2160] 29.97p / 25p / 24p/23.98P, 100Mbps Continuous recording : up to approx. 10 min.
Full HD [1920 x 1080] 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p/23.98P, 36Mbps Continuous recording : up to approx. 15 min.
HD [1280 x 720] 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 24p/23.98P, 18Mbps Continuous recording : up to approx. 30 min.
* For 4K movie recording, use a card with UHS Speed Class 3 or higher.
*Although movie recording will continue without interruption when the file size reaches 4 GB, subsequent footage will be recorded to a separate file which must be viewed separately.
Movie recording
Power supply
NP-W126S Li-ion battery [included]
118.4mm [W] x 82.8mm [H] x 41.4mm [D] / 4.66in. [W] x 3.26in. [H] x 1.63in. [D] [Minimum Depth : 31.9mm / 1.3 in.]
Approx. 383g / 13.5 oz. [including battery and memory card]
Approx. 333g / 11.8 oz. [excluding accessories, battery and memory card]
Dimensions / Weight
Battery life for still images
Approx. 350 frames [When XF35mmF1.4 R is set, LCD monitor ON]
Li-ion battery NP-W126S, Battery charger BC-W126, Body cap, Shoulder strap, Metal strap clip, Protective cover, Clip attaching tool, Owner’s manual
Accessories included
AVAILABILITY & PRICING:
The Fujifilm X-T20 will be available in Black and Silver from 23rd February 2017: RRP
Body Only: £799
Kit with XC16-50mm: £899
Kit with XF18-55mm: £1099