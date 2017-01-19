Fujifilm announces the new X-T20

・ Fujifilm’s proprietary colour reproduction technology, developed through producing photographic films, helps to reproduce warm skin tones, bright blue skies and rich green foliage, just as you remember seeing in real life.

・ The Film Simulation function now features the ACROS mode. Using the X-Processor Pro’s advanced processing capability, the mode offers smooth gradation, deep blacks and beautiful textures to create monochrome images superior to the standard Monochrome mode.

・ The X-T20 also has the Grain Effect function for reproducing distinctive graininess seen in photographs taken with film cameras. The function can be set to Strong or Weak, and can be combined with any of the Film Simulation modes. You can easily obtain the look of film-based photos, with the effect most obvious when the image is printed out.

・ The camera features the unique Lens Modulation Optimizer (LMO)*6 image processing technology to deliver the best possible image quality. Using optical performance and other characteristics of each lens, LMO corrects optical defects such as diffraction*7 to achieve edge-to-edge sharpness and a realistic three-dimensional effect.

Unique signal processing technology that reproduces the sharpness of images blurred by diffraction, etc.

Improved AF performance for the moving subjects

・ The number of focusing points has been dramatically expanded from 49 in the previous model to 91 (up to 325 points). Approx. 40% of the imaging area (the centre area containing 49 focusing points) is covered with phase detection AF pixels to form a fast and precise phase detection AF area that can be used in a variety of scenes.

・ By redesigning the AF algorithm from the ground up, the X-T20 can now autofocus more accurately on points of light, low-contrast objects and subjects with fine details such as bird feathers and animal fur. The read speed of the Contrast AF system, which covers approx. 85% of the entire frame, has been doubled*7 compared to the previous model to enable faster and more accurate autofocusing. During video recording, the AF point transitions smoothly to track a moving subject to create natural looking footage.

・ You can choose from the Single Point mode, useful when accurate focusing on a subject is required, Zone mode for capturing a decisive moment of a moving subject, as well as Wide / Tracking mode.

The Wide/Tracking mode is a combination of the Wide mode (during AF-S), in which the camera automatically

identifies and tracks the area in focus across the 91-point AF area, and the predictive Tracking mode (during AF-C), which uses the entire 91-point area to continue tracking a subject. This feature enables continuous focusing on a subject that is moving up and down, left and right or towards and away from the camera.

・ The X-T20 features the AF-C Custom setting, which enhances focus tracking performance when shooting in the Continuous AF (AF-C)*8 mode. In the AF-C Custom setting, you can choose from five AF presets, prepared for different types of subject movements. Preset 1 (Standard Setting for Multi-Purpose) is a standard setting that can be applied when shooting moving subjects as a whole. It is similar to the conventional AF-C setting, and is selected by default when no AF-C Custom setting is specified. Preset 2 (Ignore Obstacles & Continue to Track Subject) is suitable when obstacles are likely to come into a selected focus area, blocking a subject. Preset 3 (For Accelerating / Decelerating Subjects) is best suited to situations such as motorsport, which involves a subject that makes major speed changes including rapid acceleration or deceleration. It is particularly effective when using linear motor-driven lenses capable of high-speed AF. Preset 4 (For Suddenly Appearing Subjects) gives focusing priority to a subject closest to the camera in the selected focus area, so as to swiftly focus on a subject that