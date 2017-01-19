Fujifilm unveils release date and price for its GFX 50S medium format camera

Fujifilm announce that its 51.4MP medium format offering will be available in early March 2017, alongside a set of new matched Fujinon lenses
After unveiling its first ever digital medium format camera at Photokina 2016, Fujifilm has lifted the lid on pricing and availability details for the GFX 50S – and announced the birth of the Fujinon GF lens line.
According to Fuji, consumers can expect the GFX 50S to be available in the UK in early March, at a recommended retail price of £6,199.00 for the body only.
The GFX 50S caused a stir when it was revealed at the Cologne trade show last year: aimed at professionals and the higher-end of the enthusiast market, it’s armed with both a medium format, 51.4-million-pixel sensor (with an area roughly 1.7 times that of full-frame sensors) and the X Processor Pro, previously found in Fuji’s highly successful X-T2 and X-Pro2 cameras.
At the same time, Fuji are also releasing three fresh Fujinon lenses: the GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR, GF 23-64mm f/4 R LM WR, and GF120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro interchangeable lenses. Fujifilm say this new generation of GF lenses have inherited the design philosophy of their XF lenses, and are built especially to make use of the 51.4MP CMOS sensor in the GFX 50S and beyond – in preparation for future camera iterations, they’re all designed to support resolutions of up to 100MP.
Fujinon GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR (£1,399)
- Angle of view of approximately 50mm in 35mm-format equivalent
- 10 lens elements in in 8 groups, including 1 ED lens element
- 84 x 71mm diameter, 405g
Fujifnon GF 32-64m f/4 R LM WR (£2,199)
- Covers a range of 25-51mm in 35mm-format equivalent
- 14 lens elements in 11 groups, featuring aspheric lens elements, ED lens elements and super-ED lens elements
- Uses an internal, linear focusing method for quick and quiet autofocus
Fujinon GF 120mm f/4 R LM OIS WR Macro (£2,599)
- Maximum magnification of 0.5x, corresponding to 95mm in 35mm-format equivalent
- 14 elements and 9 groups, including 3 ED lens elements
- Image-stabilisation mechanism, correcting up to a maximum of 5.0-stop
- Features a water-repellent front lens and stain-proofing
Other accessories for the GFX 50S include a vertical battery grip for ease when shooting in portrait orientation, an EVF tilt-adapter that lets the photographer use the viewfinder from more positions and an H-mount adapter built for mounting Fujinon HC lenses – originally developed for the Fuji GX645AF medium format film camera – to the new camera’s G-mount. Each of these are sold separately.
FUJIFILM Corporation (President: Kenji Sukeno) today announces it will release the FUJIFILM GFX 50S medium format mirrorless digital camera on February 23, 2017, adopting a 43.8×32.9mm medium format (FUJIFILM G Format) sensor with 51.4 MP.Featuring premium design and excellent operability stemming from the highly reputable digital camera “X Series” system and the accumulation of image design technology from over 80 years of experience, the GFX 50S achieves the highest ever image quality from Fujifilm.
At the same time, it will also release the FUJINON GF63mmF2.8 R WR, FUJINON GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR, and FUJINON GF120mmF4 R LM OIS WR Macro interchangeable lenses, faithfully inheriting the design philosophy of FUJINON lenses, highly evaluated and trusted by photographers from all over the world for many years.
Released with the APS-C sensor in 2011, the X Series system has earned high praise from professional photographers and photography enthusiasts alike, due to its excellent image quality and mobility across a wide range of genres including landscapes, snaps, portraits, and sports photos. On the other hand, there were also many photographers craving for the release of a camera equipped with a large-size sensor with an even higher number of effective pixels, which could be used mainly in the fields of commercial and studio portrait photography, while at the same time keeping the excellent colour reproduction of the X Series intact.
In response to those voices, Fujifilm developed the FUJIFILM GFX 50S and the FUJINON GF Lenses series as a system for photographers that require even higher image quality than can be covered by the current X Series lineup.
Highlight features of the GFX 50S and FUJINON GF Lenses
(1) Equipped with a 43.8mm x 32.9mm, 51.4 MP CMOS sensor, boasting approx. 1.7x the area of full frame sensors
Thanks to the excellent light reception performance due to the large area of each pixel, room to spare is created in the camera’s high sensitivity performance and tone reproduction, achieving high image quality exceeding that of cameras equipped with full size sensors with an equivalent number of pixels. Therefore, precise images can be reproduced down to the smallest detail, conveying the texture of the subject, a three-dimensional feeling, and even the atmosphere of the scene.
(2) Equipped with X Processor Pro image processing engine
By using the highly rated X Processor Pro, which is also used in the X-Pro2 and X-T2 cameras, it is possible to experience Fujifilm’s acclaimed Film Simulation colour reproduction with an ultra-high quality large size sensor. The Movie function also supports Full HD recording at 30p. Users can enjoy high quality video with no post-processing required by using Film Simulation modes just like they would with a still image.
(3) Compact and lightweight body with high rigidity due to the adoption of magnesium alloy
With a weight of approx. 1230g when paired with a standard lens (GF63mm F2.8 R WR), the camera weighs approx. 60% of a medium format DSLR camera equipped with a sensor of the same size. Even when compared to a DSLR camera with a slightly smaller full size sensor, the camera comes in at almost the same weight. Overall camera body height and width have also been minimized for maximum flexibility, overturning the common perceptions regarding the mobility of medium format digital cameras.
(4) 3.69M-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder and 2.36M-dot touchscreen LCD back panel
A detachable structure has been adopted to allow for flexible operation according to how the user wishes to use it. Also, by attaching the separately sold EVF-TL1 EVF tilt adapter, the angle can be changed to a maximum angle of 90° when shooting horizontal landscapes and ±45° when shooting in the portrait position. A 3.2-inch, 2.36M-dot touch panel has been adopted for the rear monitor, allowing the user to use touch operations for the selection of the menu, distance measuring points and viewing of images that have been taken. The inclusion of a three-directional tilting LCD screen improves operability and makes viewing images and checking focus even easier.
(5) Newly developed large diameter G Mount with excellent robustness and durability
Utilizing the merits of newly developing both a camera body and lenses simultaneously, the GFX 50S adopts a large diameter/short flange back mount with a diameter of 65mm and a flange back of 26.7mm. This construction improves the freedom of the optical design of the lens, greatly contributing to high image quality and miniaturization of the body.
(6) Newly developed ultra-high resolution FUJINON GF Lenses
In preparation for the future, the GF Lens series, newly designed specifically for the GFX 50S, possesses the resolving power capable of supporting a sensor with 100 MP. The lens barrel also features an aperture ring in the same manner as XF Lenses, supporting the intuitive operation of photographers. A C (=Command) Position has been newly added to the aperture ring as well, allowing users to change the aperture using the command dial on the camera’s body. In order to prevent incorrect operation, the A (=Auto) Position and C Position feature a locking button installed on the aperture ring that must be disabled to implement changes.
The GFX 50S and FUJINON GF Lenses culminate to create a new camera system capable of creating the world’s highest level of photographic expressions by combining the thorough incorporation of knowledge regarding exterior design, optical design, image quality design, and circuit design Fujifilm has accumulated over many years of developing photographic film, medium/large format camera lenses, and the recent X Series, together with a large-size sensor capable of demonstrating that knowledge to the fullest capacity. This product is surely one that will satisfy the needs of photographers who are not satisfied with the image quality of existing cameras, or those who desire higher quality images. With the GFX 50S, the GF Lens group, and the X Series system, Fujifilm will continue to provide everyone with the splendour of photography and the joy of taking photos.
MAIN SPECIFICATION – FUJIFILM GFX 50S
|
Model name
|
FUJIFILM GFX 50S
|
Number of effective pixels
|
51.4 million pixels
|
Image Sensor
|
43.8mm x 32.9mm Bayer array with primary color filter
|
Sensor Cleaning System
|
Ultra Sonic Vibration
|
Storage media
|
SD Card (-2G) / SDHC Card (-32G) / SDXC Card (-256G) UHS-I / UHS-II*1
|
Lens Mount
|
FUJIFILM G mount
|
Sensitivity
|
Standard Output Sensitivity
|
AUTO1/AUTO2/AUTO3 (up to ISO12800) ISO100 – 12800 (1/3 step)
|
Extended output Sensitivity
|
ISO50/25600/51200/102400
|
Viewfinder
|
0.5 inch Approx. 3.69 millions dots OLED Color Viewfinder Coverage of Viewing Area vs. Capturing Area : Approx. 100%
Magnification : 0.85x with 50mm Lens (35mm Equivalent) at infinity and Diopter set to -1.0m-1 Diagonal Angle of View: Approx. 40° (Horizontal Angle of View: Approx. 33° )
|
LCD Monitor
|
3.2 inch, Aspect Ratio 4:3, Approx. 2,360K-dot Tilt-Type, Touch Screen Color LCD Monitor (Approx. 100% Coverage)
|
Movie Recording
|
[Full HD (1920×1080)] 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 36Mbps up to Approx. 30 min. [HD (1280×720)] 29.97p / 25p / 24p / 23.98p 18Mbps up to Approx. 30min.
|
Power Supply
|
Rechargeable battery NP-T125 (Lithium ion type) (included)
|
Battery life for still images*2
|
Approx. 400frames When GF63mmF2.8 R WR is set. (Auto power save ON)
|
Continuance battery life of movie capture*2
|
Full HD : approx. 145 min. *Face detection is set to OFF
|
Actual battery life of movie capture*2
|
Full HD : approx. 70 min. *Face detection is set to OFF
|
Dimension / Weight
|
147.5mm (W) x 94.2mm (H) x 91.4mm (D) (Minimum Depth : 41.6mm)
|
Accessories included
|
Li-ion battery NP-T125 Battery charger BC-T125 Plug adapter
Shoulder strap Metal strap clip Metal strap clip lock
Cable protector
Interchangeable electronic view finder EVF-GFX1 Hot shoe cover(Body/EVF)
Connector cover(EVF)
Vertical Battery Grip connector cover
Sync terminal cover
Owner’s manual
List of Main Dedicated Accessories
|
Product Name
|
Model No.
|
Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (Tax Included)
|
EVF Tilt Adapter
|
EVF-TL1
|
Open
|
Vertical Battery Grip
|
VG−GFX1
|
Open
|
Rechargeable Battery
|
NP-T125
|
Open
|
Battery Charger
|
BC-T125
|
Open
|
Mount Adapter
|
H MOUNT ADAPTER G
|
Open
|
View Camera Adapter
|
VIEW CAMERA ADAPTER G
|
Open
|
AC Adapter
|
AC-15V
|
Open
|
Shoe Mount Flash
|
EF-X500
|
Open
|
Shoe Mount Flash
|
EF-X20
|
Open
|
Shoe Mount Flash
|
EF-20
|
Open
|
Shoe Mount Flash
|
EF-42
|
Open
|
Stereo Microphone
|
MIC-ST1
|
Open
|
Remote Release
|
RR-90
|
Open
List of Main FUJINON GF Lens Specifications
|
Type
|
FUJINON GF63mmF2.8 R WR
|
Lens configuration
|
8 groups 10 elements (ED Lens: 1 element)
|
Focal Length
|
f=63mm (35mm equivalent: 50mm)
|
Angle of View
|
46.9°
|
Maximum Aperture Ratio (Open Aperture)
|
F2.8
|
Minimum Aperture
|
F32
|
Aperture Format No. of Blades No. of Steps
|
9 blades (rounded aperture opening) 1/3 step (total 22 steps)
|
Shooting Distance Range
|
0.5m~∞
|
Maximum Shooting Magnification
|
0.17x
|
External Dimensions Maximum Diameter x Length
(Approx. / from tip to mount reference plane)
|
φ84.0mm x 71.0mm
|
Mass (Approx. / not including lens cap or hood)
|
405g
|
Filter Size
|
φ62mm
|
Accessories Included
|
Lens Front Cap FLCP-62II Lens Rear Cap RLCP-002 Lens Hood
|
Type
|
FUJINON GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR
|
Lens Configuration
|
11 groups, 14 elements
|
Focal Length
|
f=32-64mm (35mm equivalent: 25-51mm)
|
Angle of View
|
81 ° ~ 46.3 °
|
Maximum Aperture Ratio (Open Aperture)
|
F4
|
Minimum Aperture
|
F32
|
Aperture Format No. of Blades No. of Steps
|
9 blades (rounded aperture opening) 1/3 step (total 19 steps)
|
Focus Range
|
Wide angle: 0.5m~∞ Telephoto: 0.6m~∞
|
Maximum Shooting Magnification
|
0.12x
|
External Dimensions Maximum
|
φ92.6mm x 116.0mm (wide end) / 145.5mm (telephoto end)
|
Mass Approx. – not including lens cap or hood)
|
875g
|
Filter Size
|
φ77mm
|
Accessories Included
|
Lens Front Cap FLCP-77 Lens Rear Cap RLCP-002 Lens Hood
|
Type
|
FUJINON GF120mmF4 R LM OIS WR Macro
|
Lens Configuration
|
9 groups, 14 elements (ED Lens: 3 elements)
|
Focal Length
|
f=120mm (35mm equivalent: 95mm)
|
Angle of View
|
25.7°
|
Maximum Aperture Ratio (Open Aperture)
|
F4
|
Minimum Aperture
|
F32
|
Aperture Format No. of Blades No. of Steps
|
9 blades (rounded aperture opening) 1/3 step (total 19 steps)
|
Shooting Distance Range
|
45cm~∞
|
Maximum Shooting Magnification
|
0.5x
|
External Dimensions Maximum
|
φ89.2mm x 152.5mm
|
Mass (Approx. / not including lens cap or hood)
|
980g
|
Filter Size
|
φ72mm
|
Accessories Included
|
Lens Front Cap FLCP-72 II Lens Rear Cap RLCP-002 Lens Hood
AVAILABILITY & PRICING:
The Fujifilm GFX 50S will be available early March with a UK RRP as follows:
Fujifilm GFX 50S Body Only RRP £ 6,199.00
Fujifilm GF Lenses
Fujifilm GF63mm F2.8 R WR RRP £ 1,399.00
Fujifilm GF32-64mm F4 R LM WR £ 2,199.00
Fujifilm GF120mm F4 R LM OIS WR Macro £ 2,599.00