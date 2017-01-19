Fujifilm unveils release date and price for its GFX 50S medium format camera

(2) Equipped with X Processor Pro image processing engine

By using the highly rated X Processor Pro, which is also used in the X-Pro2 and X-T2 cameras, it is possible to experience Fujifilm’s acclaimed Film Simulation colour reproduction with an ultra-high quality large size sensor. The Movie function also supports Full HD recording at 30p. Users can enjoy high quality video with no post-processing required by using Film Simulation modes just like they would with a still image.

(3) Compact and lightweight body with high rigidity due to the adoption of magnesium alloy

With a weight of approx. 1230g when paired with a standard lens (GF63mm F2.8 R WR), the camera weighs approx. 60% of a medium format DSLR camera equipped with a sensor of the same size. Even when compared to a DSLR camera with a slightly smaller full size sensor, the camera comes in at almost the same weight. Overall camera body height and width have also been minimized for maximum flexibility, overturning the common perceptions regarding the mobility of medium format digital cameras.

(4) 3.69M-dot organic EL electronic viewfinder and 2.36M-dot touchscreen LCD back panel

A detachable structure has been adopted to allow for flexible operation according to how the user wishes to use it. Also, by attaching the separately sold EVF-TL1 EVF tilt adapter, the angle can be changed to a maximum angle of 90° when shooting horizontal landscapes and ±45° when shooting in the portrait position. A 3.2-inch, 2.36M-dot touch panel has been adopted for the rear monitor, allowing the user to use touch operations for the selection of the menu, distance measuring points and viewing of images that have been taken. The inclusion of a three-directional tilting LCD screen improves operability and makes viewing images and checking focus even easier.

(5) Newly developed large diameter G Mount with excellent robustness and durability

Utilizing the merits of newly developing both a camera body and lenses simultaneously, the GFX 50S adopts a large diameter/short flange back mount with a diameter of 65mm and a flange back of 26.7mm. This construction improves the freedom of the optical design of the lens, greatly contributing to high image quality and miniaturization of the body.

(6) Newly developed ultra-high resolution FUJINON GF Lenses

In preparation for the future, the GF Lens series, newly designed specifically for the GFX 50S, possesses the resolving power capable of supporting a sensor with 100 MP. The lens barrel also features an aperture ring in the same manner as XF Lenses, supporting the intuitive operation of photographers. A C (=Command) Position has been newly added to the aperture ring as well, allowing users to change the aperture using the command dial on the camera’s body. In order to prevent incorrect operation, the A (=Auto) Position and C Position feature a locking button installed on the aperture ring that must be disabled to implement changes.

The GFX 50S and FUJINON GF Lenses culminate to create a new camera system capable of creating the world’s highest level of photographic expressions by combining the thorough incorporation of knowledge regarding exterior design, optical design, image quality design, and circuit design Fujifilm has accumulated over many years of developing photographic film, medium/large format camera lenses, and the recent X Series, together with a large-size sensor capable of demonstrating that knowledge to the fullest capacity. This product is surely one that will satisfy the needs of photographers who are not satisfied with the image quality of existing cameras, or those who desire higher quality images. With the GFX 50S, the GF Lens group, and the X Series system, Fujifilm will continue to provide everyone with the splendour of photography and the joy of taking photos.

MAIN SPECIFICATION – FUJIFILM GFX 50S