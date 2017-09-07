Fujifilm has announced it is developing an interesting new piece of software that will work in conjunction with its cameras to convert raw images.

The Fujifilm X RAW Studio will enable photographers to quickly convert raw files once a camera is connective to a Mac or PC via USB cable. Utilising the X Processor Pro in the camera, rather than the CPU of the computer, it promises to retain exceptional image quality.

As raw files have increased in size, batch conversion of multiple images can be extremely time-consuming, but, by working with the X Processor Pro, batch processing is handled much more efficiently.

Also announced is a set of free firmware upgrades for a range of Fuji models, including the X-Pro2, X-T2, X100F and X-T20. The upgrade brings with it support for the new Fujifilm X RAW Studio software, as well as a host of other improvements.

Fuji says it has spoken to existing X-series users to develop the updates, based on the needs and feedback of photographers. There’s AF improvements for moving subjects, support for tethered shooting and additions made to 4K video recording for the X-Pro2.

For more detailed information about the firmware improvements, see fujifilm.com.

The new software is due to be available from late November 2017, while the firmware upgrades will be ready to download for the X-T2 and X-T20 from late November, or late December for the X-Pro2 and the X100F.