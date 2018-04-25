Foto Fest 2018 line-up announced

Fotospeed’s inaugural Foto Fest Central festival features big names from the photography world

Now in its third year, Fotospeed’s festival “Foto Fest Central”, is the inaugural Midlands-based version of the event.

Foto Fest Central will feature five of the best-known photographers in the UK, and will take place at the Patchings Art Centre in Nottingham on the 15th July 2018.

The festival will give visitors the chance to gain exclusive insight into their experiences and expert knowledge which you can apply to your own work. All five photographers giving talks will also be brought together for a panel discussion and Q&A led by The Togcast.

Speakers

Speakers at the event include the following:

Mark Littlejohn – winner of the 2014 Take-a-View UK Landscape Photographer of the Year award will be giving a talk called “Atmosphere”. In it, he will be discussing his approach to creating intrigue and mystery in his images.

Tom Way – professional fine art wildlife photographer and winner of various international competitions including the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year. His talk, “The Art of Wildlife Photography” will discuss what it takes to be a wildlife photographer as well as the importance of light and angles in composing a sellable image.

Ted Leeming and Morag Paterson – having worked collaboratively and as individuals over the past 12 years, Ted and Morag will be giving a talk called “A Collaborative Journey”. In it, they will discuss their photographs, experiences and anecdotes from the field and the darkroom, as well as what they have learned from over a decade of exhibiting and teaching.

Charlie Waite – one of the world’s leading landscape photographers – will be giving a talk “Why Photograph?”. In it, he will answer questions such as “where does the impulse to photograph originate?”, “how does the photographer define their objective”” and “has traditional photography of beautiful landscapes got further to go?”

As well as the talks, attendees of Foto Fest will also get the opportunity to get their hands on the latest gear and talk to other industry specialists via the Market Place, which will bring together a range of notable brands including Canon, Lee Filters, Kaiser and more. You’ll be able to access exclusive festival deals and speak to experts about your next photographic purchase.

Entry to Foto Fest is £40, which includes tickets to all of the talks, and also gives access to Patching’s Art Festival taking place on the same day. For more information, visit the Foto Fest Central Website.