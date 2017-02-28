First national photography survey launched

The views of photographers around the nation are being sought as part of the first ever national poll of the industry

To be launched at the Photography Show in Birmingham on March 18th, the National Photographic Survey 2017 has been developed by Calumet Photographic in a bid to find answers to the questions that photographers want to know about the industry, and to gain product and purchase insights.

Jon Warner, MD of Calumet, said of the survey: “We know customer service is hugely important to people who shop with us, but we wanted to use this survey to find out more about their journey, their industry views and approaches to their work. Photography is both a hobby and profession, which visually records the world around us for the enjoyment of current and future generations.

“This survey aims to shed some light into the latest trends and habits of the modern day photographer.”

Aside from at the Photography Show, photographers who would like to be a part of the survey can complete the questionnaire online at www.calphoto.co.uk. Those who participate will also be automatically entered into a prize draw where a Fujifilm X-Pro2 is up for grabs, worth over £1,000.