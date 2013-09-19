First Contour by Getty Images Portrait Prize winner announced

Swedish-born photographer Maja Daniels wins Getty Contour Portrait Prize grant for series following identical twin performers

Image: A portrait of winner Maja Daniels. Credit: Zed Nelson

Maja Daniels rose above 721 applicants from 68 countries to win the first ever Contour by Getty Images Portrait Prize, the reward for which is a $10,000 grant and a month-long exhibition at the Polka Galerie in Paris.

Maja’s winning series, titled ‘Mady and Monette’, documented a pair of identical twin performers in their sixtiers as they travelled across the streets and stages of Paris.

The judging panel for the prize included: Georges Mohammed-Chérif, founder and president of Buzzman; CEO of Polka Image Edouard Genestar; Jean-Jacques Naudet the Founder of La Lettre de la Photographie and Laurence Vecten, Director of Photography at Glamour. The panel was led by German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.



Image credit: Maja Daniels/Contour by Getty Images Portrait Prize recipient 2013

Other finalists included Tatiana Vinogradova from Russia, Jessie Craig from Canada and Ananda van der Plujim from the Netherlands.

To see more from Maja and the other finalists, and to find out more about Getty photography grants, visit www.gettyimages.com/grants.