Finalists announced in Art of Building photography competition

The public can now vote for their favourite images

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) has announced the top 12 finalists in its Art of Building photography competition.

The selection of images feature a historic theatre in France, a mosque reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s Inception and an optical illusion created by stairs.

Voting is now open to the public on the website until January 8, 2018 to select the winner of the £3,500 prize.

CIOB competition organiser Saul Townsend said: “The breadth of photography we see is amazing. From those who are revealing a little known building to those showcasing a familiar icon in a new light.”

Continues below…

The Art of Building is open to both amateur and professional photographers with this year’s competition receiving 70% of the entries from outside of the UK.

The winner of the competition will be announced on January 30, 2018.

See the rest of the finalists for the Art of Building competition in our gallery below.

“This picture was taken at Malaysia’s National Mosque. When the sun light sprinkles into this building, light and shade meet each other into a dream like scene. It reminds me of the movie ‘Inception'” – Hanqing Qu

“This photo shows the ravages of time and weather on a building that was left to decay by benign neglect, after the families that lived in Fresno moved away. It is part a larger series of photographs titled ‘The Vanishing West'” – Robert Cassway

“The photo shows the Cultural Centre of Aviles in Northern Spain. It is a successful integration of modern buildings in an old industrial site by architect Oscar Niemeyer. A place for large and small people.” – Hans Wichmann

“New architectural concept forms in modern residential building. A sky view through floors from lobby.” – Dmytro Levchuk

“The image was shot in Russia, in summer 2010. The photo reveals the suspended construction of a shopping centre.” – Petr Starov

“A special look at architecture, by defining the move to God Conceptual. The conception of architecture for man and his purpose ‘From the Carpet to the Throne.'” – Hossein Younesi

“Rugged textured cable pipes ran over my head at a train station in New York, creating a trance-like, frightful pattern. They ran from the edge of the entrance to an infinite end. It looked nothing less than a scary man-made cave.” – Gautam Kamat Bambolkar

“This historic theatre is built in a typical oval shape that has the stage on one end and multiple floors and balconies all around the rest. This one has beautiful decorations.” – Linda van Slobbe

“This picture was taken in a well-known French memorial for the centenary of the First World War. You can see the other side of this memorial looking up over your head. Another point of view.” – Francis Meslet

“The Neo-Gothic Style Building that was once subsequently demolished, rebuilt and completed in 1861. This Cathedral now stands majestically in its surroundings in Singapore. Where it has still preserved its originality.” – Andrean Hadhianto Kwee

“This work uses unmanned aerial vehicles, because the intersection of this work has an abstract line of beauty.” – Guo ji Hua