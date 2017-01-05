Final call for Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2017 entries

With the closing date for entries just around the corner on 5th February, there’s still time to get snapping for the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition 2017.

The competition is open to everyone – professional and amateur, young and old – from across the world and boasts a prize pool worth almost £20,000. The overall winner scoops the crown and £5,000, two nights’ accommodation at the Intercontinental London Park Lane, a host of commercial opportunities, global publicity and worldwide recognition.

It’s the world’s most prestigious celebration of all that is special and significant about food photography and film. Finalists are invited to a magnificent Champagne Taittinger reception at the world-renowned Mall Galleries, London followed by a five-day public exhibition.

Since 2011, more than 30,000 images have been submitted from across the world and almost 1 million people visited the Awards website.

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year was founded by Caroline Kenyon and her team at The Food Awards Company, a Luke Johnson-backed venture.

The idea for the Awards arose from two decades of experience commissioning photography and the wish to see this wonderful and vibrant sector of photography given the recognition it deserves.

Sponsors and judges

The Pink Lady Food Photography Awards have a number of categories, which cover the full cultural range of the depiction of food in society – From styled food for magazines to images of families eating together in celebration of religious festivals, from depictions of the realities of food production to food growing in its natural setting.

The full list of categories for this year’s competition can be found on their website – www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/categories/

Pink Lady will be the headline sponsor of the competition, as it has been since its launch in 2011. Others to name a few include Taittinger, Errazuriz, Partridges, unearthed®, and new for 2017, Intercontinental London Park Lane, World Food Programme, Startisans, BBC Good Food and FujiFilm.

For the full list of sponsors and partners www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/sponsors/

How to enter

The Pink Lady Food Photography Awards are after images that not only show technical skill, but originality with a real sense of connection with the subject matter. Whether simply an apple on a plate, a cake of spun sugar, a baker covered in flour at four in the morning, or a pot simmering on an open fire in the African bush.

Entering your image(s) is simple, head over to the website and complete the registration form. Then once you’re logged in, it’s simply a case of uploading your images. There’s no limit to the number of photos you may enter and you don’t need to upload them at the same time.

The initial fee to enter is £25 and allows up to 5 photographic entries. Further entries may be submitted at an additional fee of £5 per entry.

For more details, please visit the website https://www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/fees/