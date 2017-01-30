Final call for Pink Lady Food photo entries

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017 competition is calling for final entries before the contest closes on February 5th

With less than a week to go, there’s still time to enter your image(s) to the world’s most prestigious celebration of all that is special and significant about food photography and film.

The prize pool is worth almost £20,000 and finalists will benefit from a huge amount of coverage, so it’s certainly worth getting your entry in this week. Finalists will be invited to a magnificent Champagne Taittinger reception at the world-renowned Mall Galleries, London followed by a five-day public exhibition.

With a range of categories available to enter, there is something for everyone: from styled food for magazines to images of families eating together in celebration of religious festivals, from depictions of the realities of food production to food growing in its natural setting. The full list of categories for this year’s competition can be found on their website – www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/categories/

How to enter

The Pink Lady Food Photography Awards are after images that not only show technical skill, but originality with a real sense of connection with the subject matter. Whether simply an apple on a plate, a cake of spun sugar, a baker covered in flour at four in the morning, or a pot simmering on an open fire in the African bush. Among the illustrious panel of judges is Amateur Photographer’s own Nigel Atherton.

Entering your image(s) is simple, head over to the website and complete the registration form. Then once you’re logged in, it’s simply a case of uploading your images. There’s no limit to the number of photos you may enter and you don’t need to upload them at the same time.

The initial fee to enter is £25 and allows up to 5 photographic entries. Further entries may be submitted at an additional fee of £5 per entry.

For more details, please visit the website www.pinkladyfoodphotographeroftheyear.com/fees/

Contest closes 5th February, 2017.