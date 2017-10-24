Fashion photographer Terry Richardson ‘banned’ from major fashion magazines

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson has reportedly been banned from working with Vogue and other leading fashion magazines.
According to The Telegraph, an email seen by the newspaper was circulated around the media publisher Condé Nast International on Monday (October 23).
Richardson has faced allegations in his career of sexual misconduct, which is something he has always denied.
Condé Nast International publishes Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, among other international magazine titles.
The email sent by company vice president James Woolhouse reportedly told ‘country presidents’ that they will no longer be working with him and any existing commissions should be removed.
The Telegraph reported that Mr Woolhouse wrote: “I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson.
“Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material.
“Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter.”
The 52-year-old photographer has featured a number of celebrities in his work from Kate Moss to Miley Cyrus.
He has previously responded to allegations in a letter published on the Huffington Post website.
Richardson said: “I collaborated with consenting adult women who were fully aware of the nature of the work, and as is typical with any project, everyone signed releases.
“I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do.”
Condé Nast International confirmed that the content of the email had been correctly quoted.
Terry Richardson have not yet responded to the story.