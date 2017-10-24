Fashion photographer Terry Richardson ‘banned’ from major fashion magazines

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson has reportedly been banned from working with Vogue and other leading fashion magazines.

According to The Telegraph, an email seen by the newspaper was circulated around the media publisher Condé Nast International on Monday (October 23).

Richardson has faced allegations in his career of sexual misconduct, which is something he has always denied.

Condé Nast International publishes Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, among other international magazine titles.

The email sent by company vice president James Woolhouse reportedly told ‘country presidents’ that they will no longer be working with him and any existing commissions should be removed.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Woolhouse wrote: “I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson.