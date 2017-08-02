EyeEm unveils 2017 Photography Awards finalists

Online photographic community EyeEm has revealed its pick of the top 100 entries in its 2017 Photography Awards contest, which saw more than 88,000 photographers submit over 590,000 images.

The jury – which included representatives from the BBC, National Geographic, VII Photo Agency, Refinery29 and more – judged entries across five different categories: The Architect, The Portraitist, The Photojournalist, The Street Photographer and The Great Outdoors.

The winning shots will be revealed at the EyeEm Festival on September 16th, with the grand prize winner netting themselves a trip to the Festival and Awards in Berlin, personal mentorship from a renowned photographer, and some state-of-the-art camera equipment.

You can see the full list of 100 photographs by clicking here – but below are some of our favourites across the categories.

The Great Outdoors

The Architect

The Street Photographer

The Portraitist

The Photojournalist