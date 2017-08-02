EyeEm unveils 2017 Photography Awards finalists

Online photographic community EyeEm has revealed its pick of the top 100 entries in its 2017 Photography Awards contest, which saw more than 88,000 photographers submit over 590,000 images.

The jury – which included representatives from the BBC, National Geographic, VII Photo Agency, Refinery29 and more – judged entries across five different categories: The Architect, The Portraitist, The Photojournalist, The Street Photographer and The Great Outdoors.

The winning shots will be revealed at the EyeEm Festival on September 16th, with the grand prize winner netting themselves a trip to the Festival and Awards in Berlin, personal mentorship from a renowned photographer, and some state-of-the-art camera equipment.

You can see the full list of 100 photographs by clicking here – but below are some of our favourites across the categories.

The Great Outdoors

By Patrick Lee Yong Choon

By Marc Leppin

By user Simon

Image by Xiao Han

 

The Architect

By Ioanna Malkogianni

By Tim Gaweco

By Scott Firestone

By Willum Berlin

 

The Street Photographer

By user Angkul

By Pao Buscato

By F.D. Walker

By Michael Kowalczyk

 

The Portraitist

By Uta Lauterbach

By Oliver Morisse

By Yeo Guo Hao

By Patrick Wendt

 

The Photojournalist

By Clara Gonzalez

By Bernardo Guerreiro

By Linus Guardian Escandor II

By MD. Enamul Kabir