Environmental Photographer of the Year 2017 competition launches with celebrity judges

The CIWEM Environmental Photographer of the Year competition is back again - this time touting a judging panel that features the likes of Stephen Fry, Ben Fogle and Steve Backshall

The contest for the title of Environmental Photographer of the Year 2017 is now underway, and is calling for amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best environmental photography. Organised by the Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management (CIWEM), the competition is now in its 10th year, with over 60,000 entries over the last decade.

With the aim of raising improving the public’s understanding of the causes, effects and solutions of climate change and social inequality, CIWEM has this time enlisted the aid of a number of high-profile advocates for environmental protection – including television personalities Stephen Fry, Ben Fogle and Steve Backshall – to judge the entries for 2017.

They join renowned photographers Tim Parkin and Ashley Cooper on the panel, as well as a number of other celebrities such as Christine Lampard, Max McMurdo, Ayishat Akanbi, Alys Fowler, Helen Glover, Levi Roots, and Oliver Heath.

Writing about the 2017 contest, Stephen Fry wrote: “This excellent competition encourages all those with cameras (which is most of us these days, I suppose) to look at our environment with new eyes – to see the environmental impact of things around us, sometimes in the most surprising places. Our cameras can be turned from the narcissistic tool of the selfie into a weapon in the war on environmental destruction.”

This year, the awards available are:

Environmental Photographer of the Year (grand prize)

CIWEM Changing Climate Prize

Built Environment Prize

Mobile Phone Prize

Young Environmental Photographer of the Year

Prizes for each category winner include cash prizes of up to £3,000 and photography equipment – as well as being featured in Environment magazine. There is no submission fee, but entries are limited to 10 shots per person. Entries are now being accepted until 8th September 2017.

For information on each of the categories, get more advice on what to enter, and to submit your images, visit www.epoty.org.