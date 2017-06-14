Enter the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2017

First Prize : £15,000 | Deadline for submissions: Thursday 29 June 2017

Entry is now open for the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2017. Sponsored by Taylor Wessing since 2008, the Prize is one of the most competitive photography awards in the world and showcases the work of some of the most exciting and cutting-edge contemporary photographers. Since the international competition began in 1993, it has remained a hugely important platform for portrait photographers and offers an unparalleled opportunity for celebrated professionals, emerging artists and amateurs alike.

Selected anonymously from an open competition, the diversity of styles in the exhibition reflects the international mix of entrants as well as the range of approaches to the portrait genre, including formal, candid, and experimental images.

For the first time in its history, the National Portrait Gallery’s annual competition will permit digital entries for its first round of judging. All images will be viewed by a panel of judges and the entrants who are successful in this round will be invited to deliver their work to a venue in London for the final round of physical judging. This new entry process will make it quicker and easier for photographers from across the globe to submit their work to the competition.

For the third year running, entrants to the competition are encouraged to submit works as a series – either a group of individual portraits based on a particular theme, or two or more photographs that form a single portrait when shown together – in addition to stand-alone portraits. One series of photographs submitted to the competition may be chosen by the judges to be exhibited in its entirety.

This year’s judging panel will be Dr Nicholas Cullinan (Chair and Director, National Portrait Gallery, London); David Campany (Writer, Curator and Artist); Tim Eyles, Managing Partner, Taylor Wessing LLP; Sabina Jaskot-Gill (Associate Curator, Photographs, National Portrait Gallery, London); Fiona Shields (Head of Photography, The Guardian) and Gillian Wearing (Artist).

The Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2017 exhibition will run at the National Portrait Gallery, London, from 16 November 2017 to 18 February 2018 before touring to venues around the UK.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18. Full information about how to enter, including entry forms and rules, can be found online at npg.org.uk/photoprize.