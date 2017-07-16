To celebrate the 70th birthday of the Duchess of Cornwall Clarence House has released a new official photograph of the Duchess and husband, the Prince of Wales.

Captured by world famous portrait photographer Mario Testino shows the couple posed, relaxed and smiling in the morning room at Clarence House.

Testino has photographed some of the most iconic and famous faces in the world and been published by some of the largest publications and brands including Vogue and Vanity Fair. The image released today, was captured in the Spring and comes as the Duchess announces her determination to champion causes that support and empower older people, particularly individuals in their 50s struggling to find employment, as well as combatting loneliness.

Having first photographed the pair in 2006 after their wedding, Testino told Sky news “doing this latest assignment to celebrate Her Royal Highness’s 70th birthday is a true honour”.