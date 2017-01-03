Duchess of Cambridge given Royal Photographic Society honorary membership

The Duchess of Cambridge has accepted a lifetime honorary membership to The Royal Photographic Society. Kate is the latest in a line of royals to become associated with The RPS, an educational charity dedicated to promoting photography and supporting photographers.

As a keen amateur photographer, the Duchess has already taken many official portraits of her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

She became the first member of the royal family to take the first official photos of the latest addition to the family when she released her portraits of her newborn daughter, Princess Charlotte in 2015.

It’s these photos that captivated the public. Taken at their home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, Kate’s portraits of her daughter, Princess Charlotte, show her cradled in the arms of big brother Prince George.

A graduate in art history, Kate has always had an artistic eye. She began publishing her work when her parents asked her to take some photographs for their Party Pieces website in 2008. The Duchess has also released a series of photographs from the royal tour of South East Asia and the South Pacific that she went on with her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, in 2012. Among those images is an impressive shot of a misty Mount Kinabalu in Borneo.

The Duchess continues to release portraits of her children as they reach important milestones in their lives, including Prince George’s first day at nursery and Princess Charlotte’s first birthday.

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria were early patrons of The Royal Photographic Society, with Queen Victoria granting the Society use of the title Royal in 1894. The Duchess joins other official royal photographers who are RPS members, including Josh Olins, Matt Porteous and Christopher Jackson.

RPS Chief Executive Dr. Michael Pritchard FRPS says, “The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history. She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the Society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”