Digital version of Amateur Photographer, 30 August 2014

See what's in the digital version of this week's Amateur Photographer

The digital version of Amateur Photographer dated 30 August 2014 is now available!



The top 30 images from APOY round 5, Landscapes at Dawn & Dusk are revealed

The Nikon D810 takes on the D800E and Sony Alpha 7R in a full-frame shootout

The Nikon 1 J4 can shoot 20 frames per second with continuous AF, but does it have more to offer than just raw speed?

Mandy Disher reveals how she creates her unique and dreamlike floral images

Peter Osborne explains why photographer David Farrell is finally getting the recognition he deserves

Lee Frost on how to take dramatic pictures during the ‘dreary months’ of autumn and winter

Adrian Donoghue reveals how he created mood and added emotion to his award-winning image

Martin Evening sorts out your photo-editing and post-processing problems

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Policeman, Perugia, 1924’ by Emil otto Hoppé

Details on how to download your digital version of Amateur Photographer