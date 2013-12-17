Digital version of Amateur Photographer, 21-28 December 2013

See what's in the digital version of this week's Amateur Photographer

The digital version of Amateur

Photographer dated 21-28 December 2013

is available now!

Martin Evening explains how to make subtle changes to an



image while preserving fine highlight detail

Richard Sibley takes a look at what camera technology might



make an appearance in 2014 – and beyond

Find out who won Panasonic prizes worth £10,000 in round 10



and who is Amateur Photographer of the Year 2013

Chris Gatcum shares 12 top creative techniques for you to



try out over Christmas

We take a look at the top forum pictures of the year and the



winners of the reader gallery online photo of the week

Chris Cheesman reflects on a turbulent 12 months, including



the highs and lows of camera manufacturers, technical trends, the year in



numbers and what’s in store for 2014

Details on how to download your digital version of Amateur Photographer