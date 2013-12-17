Digital version of Amateur Photographer, 21-28 December 2013

See what's in the digital version of this week's Amateur Photographer
The digital version of Amateur
Photographer dated 21-28 December 2013
is available now!
Martin Evening explains how to make subtle changes to an
image while preserving fine highlight detail
Richard Sibley takes a look at what camera technology might
make an appearance in 2014 – and beyond
Find out who won Panasonic prizes worth £10,000 in round 10
and who is Amateur Photographer of the Year 2013
Chris Gatcum shares 12 top creative techniques for you to
try out over Christmas
We take a look at the top forum pictures of the year and the
winners of the reader gallery online photo of the week
Chris Cheesman reflects on a turbulent 12 months, including
the highs and lows of camera manufacturers, technical trends, the year in
numbers and what’s in store for 2014
Details on how to download your digital version of Amateur Photographer