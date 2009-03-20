Digital cameras continue to fight off recession (update)

UK sales of digital cameras continue to grow despite the recession, according to figures released today.rnrnModel shown for illustration purposes only

Consumers snapped up around 20% more DSLRs in February than in the same month the year before, according to retail analysts GfK Marketing.

In total UK consumers bought 32,400 DSLRs in February, compared with 27,000 in February 2008.

In value terms, sales shot up 10.1% on the year before, raising £16.7m.

GfK’s account director for Photo, Matthew Gibbs, said: ‘Although the compact market slowed down markedly from the substantial growth we saw in January, the DSLR segment maintained a good rate of growth.’

Gibbs added: ‘In the latest weekly periods for March we can see this growth has slowed somewhat, but they are still good positive figures.’