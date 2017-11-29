Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize shortlist announced

Four artists have been shortlisted for the prestigious award
The shortlist for the 21st Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize has been announced, with four artists’ projects nominated.
Photography work by Mathieu Asselin, Rafal Milach, Batia Suter and Luke Willis Thompson has been selected to compete for the prestigious award.
The £30,000 prize will be given an artist who is viewed to have significantly contributed to the medium of photography between September 1, 2016 and September 30, 2017
The award is open to any living photographer, of any nationality, for a specific body of work in an exhibition or publication format in Europe.
Continues below…
Deutsche Börse prize winner named
Lebanon-born photographer Walid Raad has claimed top spot in this year’s £30,000 Deutsche Börse Photography Prize. Picture credit: The Atlas…
The prints and the showgirl: Previously unseen pictures of Marilyn Monroe restored in new book
The late Milton H Greene’s photographs of legendary movie star Marilyn Monroe have been restored for a new book. His…
Photograph of abandoned military hospital wins Historic Photographer of the Year
The winners of the Historic Photographer of the Year awards have been announced, with Matt Emmett taking the top prize…
One of the defining aspects of the prize is its emphasis on showcasing all genres and approaches.
Works by the shortlisted photographers will be exhibited at The Photographers’ Gallery in London from February 23 to June 3, 2018 before touring to the MMK Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt.
The winner will be announced at a special award ceremony on May 17, 2018 in London.
See the shortlisted photographs in our gallery below.
Mathieu Asselin
Mathieu Asselin has been nominated for his publication Monsanto A Photographic Investigation (Actes Sud, 2017). Asselin’s book looks into the history of the global biotechnology corporation Monsanto, depicting the human, ecological and economical impact of the company’s history. He travelled throughout Vietnam and America to find people and places affected by the company.
Rafal Milach
Rafal Milach is nominated for his exhibition ‘Refusal’ (12 May – 18 June 2017, Atlas Sztuki Gallery, Lodz, Poland). His photography looks into systems of governmental control, focusing on post-Soviet countries such as Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Poland. He looks at propaganda and its representation in architecture, urban projects and objects. For example, his images include handmade objects found in governmental centres and chess schools.
Batia Suter
Batia Suter is nominated her publication Parallel Encyclopedia #2 (Roma, 2016), which sources images from roughly 1000 diverse publications collected by the artist about the nature of images and how they are seen. Following on from the first Parallel Encyclopedia, published in 2007, this new volume further looks at the iconification of images and the possibilities of visual editing.
Luke Willis Thompson
Luke Willis Thompson is nominated for his 35mm film portrait of Diamond Reynolds – ‘Autoportait’. In July 2016, Reynolds broadcast the moments immediately after the fatal shooting of her partner Philando Castile by a police officer during a traffic-stop in Minnesota, United States via Facebook Live. In November 2016, Thompson began working with Reynolds, and her lawyer, on this ‘sister-image’ to Reynolds’ video broadcast.