Death by selfie: Teenager is latest victim of self-portrait tragedies

A teenager in India – a country that already tops the global list of selfie-related deaths – has become the latest to die while taking a selfie.



[© iStock/nito100]

Ramandeep Singh is reported to have accidentally shot himself in the head while posing with his father’s licensed pistol in Pathankot, Punjab state.

According to police, the safety catch of the firearm – which was normally kept in a wardrobe – wasn’t on.

The 15-year-old died in hospital from his injuries, following surgery.

India is struggling to deal with a spate of selfie-related deaths. Earlier this year, police in Mumbai declared 16 ‘no-selfie’ zones, as figures revealed that since 2014, 19 of 49 such fatal accidents had taken place on the subcontinent.