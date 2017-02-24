CP+ Day Two – News Round-up

By the end of day one we'd seen most of the new releases on show at CP+ 2017. On day two we spent more time at the show and came across a few products of interest. Michael Topham reports



The first day of a photographic show always keeps you on your toes when it comes to covering news, but sometimes a few products can go unnoticed and it’s not until you take a much closer tour of every stand on the second day that you realise you haven’t seen absolutely everything there is to see. Our second day at the CP+ show didn’t present any great surprises and most of the new products on show were covered in our CP+ Day One – News Round-up we posted yesterday. There were a couple of things that caught our eye though and these can be found below.

What’s new at the CP+ Camera & Photo Imaging Show 2017 – Day two

After hunting around on the Sony stand to try and find the company’s new SF-G series SD cards we were guided towards the SD association stand where they were on display. According to Sony the SF-G cards will offer up to 299MB/s write speeds, contributing to more effective continuous burst mode shooting for high-resolution images so long as the camera in question supports UHS-II. Similarly, the write-speeds will also be of considerable benefit to the wide range of high-end DSLR and mirrorless cameras that are capable of shooting 4K quality video. Faster write-speeds also mean a shorter buffer clearing time, when shooting fast-moving action. You can read more in our Sony SF-G series news story.

On day one we’d taken a very quick look around the Nikon stand, which was heavily promoting its Key Mission action cameras as well as their DSLR’s. A thorough look around the stand on day two revealed an interesting display of cameras celebrating the company’s 100th anniversary. On the opposite side of this part of the stand we came across a range of 100th anniversary special-edition products on show, including a special edition Nikon D500 and Nikon D5 with embossed leather straps.

At the opposite end of the glass cabinet were a selection of special-edition 100th anniversary lenses, including the AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED, AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR and AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR – all of which were presented in a special-edition case. No information about the availability or pricing of these 100th anniversary products was available on the stand.

The Canon stand didn’t present anything new that we haven’t already seen or covered before, but we did take a quick snap of the new Canon EOS M6, which was being used by many visitors in the touch and try area. We got hands on with Canon’s recent DSLR releases a couple of weeks prior to CP+ 2017. You can read our first impressions of the EOS 77D and EOS 800D, as well as the EOS M6, by clicking on the links.

As far as new announcements go, this year’s CP+ show hasn’t presented quite as many new products as we’ve seen in previous years, but there have been some interesting products launched in the lead up to the event. This year’s show offered the opportunity to get hands on with Sigma’s four full-frame lenses and these were by far the most popular new products on display.

CP+ 2017 might not go down in history as one of the most exciting of photography shows for new announcements, but as always we get a great buzz from attending imaging shows and reporting on what we see. The next photography show we’ll be attending is back on home turf. The Photography Show is fast approaching and will run from the 18th-21st March 2017. We hope to see you there!