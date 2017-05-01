Come and visit AP at the London Lens Show

If you’re free this coming Saturday, the 6th May, and within reach of London why not come and say hello to Amateur Photographer at the London Lens Show? You’ll be able to meet the AP Editor, Nigel Atherton, and get a copy of next week’s AP for just £1. When you’re done visiting AP there’s lots more to see at the show.



More than 40 photographic brands will be at the London Lens Show, hosting demonstrations and showing off their latest gear, some of it for the first time. Come and get your hands on Zeiss’s new range of CP.3 lenses, which are optically spectacular, or Panasonic’s latest M43 glass, including new 8-18mm f/2.8-4 wide-angle zoom.

There will be seminars from some of the UK’s top photographers and videographers, including Philip Bloom, Jim Marks, Paul Sanders, Simeon Quarrie, Keith Bernstein and Matt Emmet.

Legendary camera store Fixation will be also be in attendance offering camera servicing and repairs. And for those looking to learn more about shooting moving images, there’s a dedicated video floor, packed with high-end video kit and hosted by top pro video experts and brand ambassadors.

Shooting activities will be taking place on the day, including lighting demos, a macro photography workshop and more. Sound good? Best of all, if you book in advance entry is completely FREE, and even if you just turn up on the day it is only £5.

The London Lens Show is open from 10am to 6pm at the Business Design Centre, 52 Upper St, London N1 0QH. See you there!

For tickets visit the London Lens Show web page:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-lens-show-2017-tickets-32288810702

Related news

Wex Announces London Lens Show 2017