Christmas gift guide 2017: Festive photography gifts

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself to a new drone or splash out on some accessories for your friends, we’ve got the best photography gifts for camera lovers.

Phot-R Universal Waterproof Rain Resistant Cover

If you’re a fan of shooting in all that the British weather has to offer then a rain cover is pretty much an essential. This lightweight, waterproof cover from Phot-R claims to offer total protection to your camera and lens and, at £4.95, it could make a great stocking filler.

Photography Gifts Price: £4.95

DJI Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter

Capture beautiful 12MP stills and stunning 4K aerial footage, with DJI’s Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter. This ready-to-fly drone boasts a 1/2.3″ Sony EXMOR sensor, 3-axis gimbal-stabilised camera system and f/2.8 lens. Add to that a very respectable 23-minute flight time and the sky really is the limit. Photography Gifts Price: £699 Buy now Billingham 72 Billingham’s smallest bag is designed for owners of fixed prime lens cameras and the growing range of small mirrorless and compact systems. Released back in October, the bag comes in five colour combinations, including this burgundy and chocolate version. Photography Gifts Price: £100 Buy now Manfrotto Slider 60 and FREE MVH500AH Head

Instantly enhance your video production with Manfrotto’s Slider 60 and FREE MVH500AH head. The Slider 60 can be paired with a tripod or used on a level surface to create smooth panning and tracking shots, while the free MVH500AH will hold up to 5kg of equipment and features professional fluid cartridges on both pan and tilt axes. Photography Gifts Price: £298

Benro Slim Carbon Fibre Tripod Kit with N00 Ball Head This affordable Carbon Fibre Tripod, supplied with head and case, is available at Park Cameras for only £99.00. It could make a great gift for any photography lover. Photography Gifts Price: £99.00 Buy now

Remembering Rhinos

Remembering Elephants is a beautiful hardback photography book that has already raised more than £135,000 to support projects across Africa. If you want to check out some of the other photography books you could buy for photography lovers, read our guide here.

Photography Gifts Price: £45.00

Celestron Stargazing with Binoculars Pack

If you’re an aspiring astronomy photographer, the excellent value Celestron Stargazing with Binoculars Pack contains Celestron’s Cometron 12 x 70 binoculars, FireCel+ hand-warmer/torch and backpack, Philip’s Stargazing with Binoculars book — everything you need to start stargazing.

Photography Gifts Price: £74

Polaroid gold and silver OneStep editions

Polaroid is offering the classic OneStep in festive gold and silver tone versions this Christmas. The company is also offering gold and silver film frames as well, which you can buy on their website.

Photography Gifts Price: £159.99

Canon EOS M6 Kit

Choose from a range of Canon EOS M6 offers, each including a FREE CSC accessory pack. The ultra-portable M6 features a 24.2MP sensor and Canon’s speedy Dual Pixel CMOS AF system. The accessory pack includes a 32GB SanDisk SDHC card, Benro Element S20 shoulder bag and Manfrotto PIXI EVO tripod. If you’re looking for a pint-sized yet powerful setup for 2018, look no further. Photography Gifts Price: From £549 (Cashback available on selected Canon EOS M6 bodies and kits) Buy now Amateur Photographer Subscription There is surely no better gift for a photography fanatic that a subscription to Amateur Photographer, which is full of expert advice to help you to become a better photographer. The current deal on subscriptions is seven issues for just £19.99. Photography Gifts Price: £19.99 Buy now Panasonic LUMIX TZ90 Park Cameras have a range of extra savings on Panasonic cameras, such as the LUMIX TZ90, which is only £299.00 when using voucher code WS17-PANA-50 and claiming £30 cashback from Panasonic UK. Photography Gifts Price: £299.00 Buy now

Canon EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM Lens

Park Cameras currently have 10% off all Canon L-series lenses, which is available until the January 3, 2018, so plenty of time to consider what lens to buy either before or after Christmas. This includes the Canon EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM Lens. Use voucher code WS17-CANONL-10.

Photography Gifts Price: £594.00

