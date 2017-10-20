Chris Cheesman honoured at launch of MyLondon calendar

Former AP News Editor Chris Cheesman was honoured at the launch of the Café Art MyLondon calendar last week with the presentation of an award dedicated to his memory.

Chris, who passed away last October, was a big supporter of the Café Art charity and a judge in their annual MyLondon photography contest, which raises money for people affected by homelessness.

All the participants were given disposable cameras donated by Fujifilm at an event in June and awards given for the best images, which are then printed in the calendar.

The new award was given for the most creative image submitted. The winner was London based artist Ella Sullivan for a striking image of her daughter’s shadow.

“I had a shadow picture in my head and I went out for a walk on a Sunday afternoon with my daughter looking for a suitable picture,” Ella told Amateur Photographer at the awards ceremony in Spitalfields Market.

“It was late in the afternoon and the sun was going down so I was chasing the light, trying to find a suitable wall. Luckily we came across this one.

“I found a red balloon in my bag and blew it up, then placed it on the wall, and my daughter posed to make it look like the shadow was holding it.”

Visit http://cafeart.org.uk/ for more information or to buy a calendar.