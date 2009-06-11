Casio Exilim EX-H10 camera boasts ’24mm’ wideangle

Casio has expanded its Exilim family of 'ultra-slim' digital compacts with the launch of the 12.1-million-pixel EX-H10, sporting a 24mm lens.

Billed as an ideal camera for travelling, the EX-H10 combines a 10x optical zoom with 4x digital zoom power.

The f/3.2 lens is claimed to deliver the 35mm viewing angle equivalent of a 24-240mm zoom and includes an aspherical lens element.

The SD and SDHC card-compatible newcomer features a 3in LCD screen (230,400 dot resolution).

The camera has a claimed top ISO sensitivity of 3200 and a ‘1,000 shot battery life’.

Exposure compensation of plus or minus 2EV is possible in 1/3EV steps.

Features also include ‘Make-up Shot’ and Face Recognition.

The Casio EX-H10 carries a £299 price tag.